Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Adds Two Ship Deployments to Asia in 2023-2024

Celebrity Cruises Adds Two Ship Deployments to Asia in 2023-2024

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises will sail two cruise ships to Asia in 2023-2024 with Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium offering a variety of 12 night itineraries.

Both cruise ships have been recently revolutionized and the cruises include more overnight opportunities so cruisers can immerse themselves in local culture.

Starting in September 2023, Celebrity Millennium’s 12-night itinerary will take guests to locations throughout Northeast and Southeast Asia, including Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Spice Route.

And then in November 2023, Celebrity Solstice’s 12-night itinerary will allow guests to experience the culture of Vietnam and Thailand with cruises from Singapore and Hong Kong.

Sponsored Links

Celebrity Solstice will also offer guests the opportunity for two 17-night cruises departing from either Honolulu or Sydney.

Adding to the allure of these sailings are guests’ opportunities to soak up the culture during overnight stays in ports they visit. Whether it is Mumbai, India; Hanoi, Vietnam; Bangkok, Thailand or one of the many other ports, guests will be able to experience the vibrant nightlife, centuries-old history, or world-class shopping that make for unforgettable moments and put the exclamation point on their “Journey WonderFULL.”

“In 2023 we are returning to some of the world’s most treasured destinations within Asia and offering our guests more itinerary options to ‘Journey WonderFULL,'” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel opens a person’s heart and mind to the unique story of a people and place beyond what is possible from merely looking at pictures. These epic Asia itineraries allow guests to explore some of the world’s oldest civilizations and be transformed by the richness of their cultures.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Adds Two Ship Deployments to Asia in 2023-2024
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program
Next articleIs One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

Ben Souza -
Update December 2, 2021: Celebrity Cruises has decided to postpone the vaccination requirement of children aged five through 11 that was announced earlier this...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

J. Souza -
Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,388FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Puts Vaccine Requirement for Younger Kids on Hold

Ben Souza -
Update December 2, 2021: Celebrity Cruises has decided to postpone the vaccination requirement of children aged five through 11 that was announced earlier this...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Two More Celebrity Cruise Ships Return to Service

J. Souza -
Celebrity Cruises had two more cruise ships return to service and the cruise line now has all but four of their cruise ships back...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 cruises to Europe and the cruise line will have seven ships sailing in the region. Celebrity will have Celebrity...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year. Sailings will...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Is One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships in Jeopardy of Not Being Completed?

Ben Souza -
Global Dream is a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is around 75% completed and was slated to debut later this year. It is...

Celebrity Cruises Adds Two Ship Deployments to Asia in 2023-2024

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will sail two cruise ships to Asia in 2023-2024 with Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium offering a variety of 12 night itineraries. Both...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share