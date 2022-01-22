Celebrity Cruises Adds Two Ship Deployments to Asia in 2023-2024

Celebrity Cruises will sail two cruise ships to Asia in 2023-2024 with Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium offering a variety of 12 night itineraries.



Both cruise ships have been recently revolutionized and the cruises include more overnight opportunities so cruisers can immerse themselves in local culture.

Starting in September 2023, Celebrity Millennium’s 12-night itinerary will take guests to locations throughout Northeast and Southeast Asia, including Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Spice Route.

And then in November 2023, Celebrity Solstice’s 12-night itinerary will allow guests to experience the culture of Vietnam and Thailand with cruises from Singapore and Hong Kong.

Celebrity Solstice will also offer guests the opportunity for two 17-night cruises departing from either Honolulu or Sydney.

Adding to the allure of these sailings are guests’ opportunities to soak up the culture during overnight stays in ports they visit. Whether it is Mumbai, India; Hanoi, Vietnam; Bangkok, Thailand or one of the many other ports, guests will be able to experience the vibrant nightlife, centuries-old history, or world-class shopping that make for unforgettable moments and put the exclamation point on their “Journey WonderFULL.”

“In 2023 we are returning to some of the world’s most treasured destinations within Asia and offering our guests more itinerary options to ‘Journey WonderFULL,'” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel opens a person’s heart and mind to the unique story of a people and place beyond what is possible from merely looking at pictures. These epic Asia itineraries allow guests to explore some of the world’s oldest civilizations and be transformed by the richness of their cultures.”