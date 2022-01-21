Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program

Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Embarkation Day Pilot Program

By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new embarkation day pilot program as they become the world’s largest cruise line to use VeriFLY solution for cruises from the U.S.  The cruise line is also working on expanding in-terminal testing for passengers prior to boarding their cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line will begin to use VeriFLY for cruises on their newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, this weekend.  The cruise line is working on finalizing plans to expand this program on shorter three and four day cruises.

VeriFLY by Daon is now widely used in the airline industry, and it will allow Carnival Cruise Line guests to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information so that it can be verified in advance of the sailing – resulting in a streamlined embarkation experience at the terminal. Once the pilot at Port Canaveral is complete, the cruise line intends to move quickly to implement the solution across its fleet.

Carnival is also working to expand testing capabilities at the terminal for vaccinated guests, specifically for short itineraries (three and four day cruises). Once implemented, vaccinated guests will be able to meet the pre-cruise testing requirement as part of the embarkation process.

Pre-registration will be required, and there will be capacity limits based on the resources of testing providers. Testing sites to support short itinerary cruises will be phased in and announced by the end of this month.

Carnival Cruise Line also said it intends to follow its Have Fun. Be Safe. operating protocols until further notice. Guests and travel agents will be receiving more details on operations for February and beyond over the coming days.

On January 13, Carnival restarted operations from another homeport, with Carnival Sunshine returning to its year-round schedule from Charleston, SC.

To date, Carnival Cruise Line has 19 of its 22 U.S.-based ships in guest operation, sailing from eight homeports on the Atlantic, Gulf and West coasts.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
