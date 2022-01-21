Cruise Line Suspends Cruises Through April 29 After Parent Company Runs Out of Cash

Crystal Cruises, a luxury cruise line based in Miami, Florida, has suspended all cruises through April 29, 2022 after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for liquidation.



Crystal Cruises has suspended all ocean and expedition cruises through April 22, 2022 and all river cruises through the end of May 2022. The cruise line said that suspending sailings will give them an opportunity to evaluate their current state a business and to examine options for moving forward.

The cruise line currently has three ocean ships in operation. Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony are sailing to the Caribbean and their one expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, is sailing to Antarctica. The ships will suspend operations when they finish their current cruises.

“This was an extremely difficult decision but a prudent one given the current business environment and recent developments with our parent company, Genting Hong Kong,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “Crystal has been synonymous with luxury cruising for more than 30 years and we look forward to welcoming back our valued guests when we resume operations. We wish to thank our guests and travel advisors for their incredible support during these ongoing challenging times.”

Crystal Cruises said that guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will automatically receive a full refund to the original form of payment.

Genting Hong Kong filed for liquidation on Wednesday after they were unable to receive financing arrangements to keep them from defaulting on payments. They said that they will “imminently be unable to pay its debts as they fall due” and run out of cash by the end of the month.

Genting Hong Kong, in addition to Crystal Cruises, also owns Dream Cruises and Star Cruises which operate in Asia.