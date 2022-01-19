Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Adding Mason Jar Southern Restaurant on Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Adding Mason Jar Southern Restaurant on Wonder of the Seas

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when the vessel debuts this spring.  The cruise line announced today that the ship will have over 20 dining options on the ship including a new Mason Jar Southern Restaurant and Bar.

Mason Jar Southern Restaurant and Bar will offer southern comfort food. It will invite guests to share a meal, drinks and memories in a warm, casual setting. Every detail serves up southern charm in the new specialty restaurant, and setting the scene is farmhouse-style and rustic decor, live country music, even a cozy porch decked out with a swing for lounging and a great photo op, and a dedicated bar at the center of it all.

On the menu are southern staples and new twists on classics the whole family can enjoy for brunch, dinner and late-night bites, beginning with freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and jalapeno cornbread. Brunch favorites range from savory johnnycakes topped with barbeque pulled pork to the Sweet-Tooth Cinnamon Roll.

At suppertime, highlights include fried green tomatoes, authentic southern fried chicken, crab beignets served with lump crab dip, and shrimp and grits. And for a sweet ending, there’s everything from traditional pies to spiked floats and shakes.

Plus, keeping the good times rolling is a robust collection of more than a dozen American whiskeys and a lineup of southern libations, such as the classic mint julep dusted tableside with powdered sugar and the Mississippi Moonlight – made with blackberry moonshine, blackberries and lemonade, and served in a chilled mason jar. Whether at a table for family dinner or at the bar for a bite, a nightcap and live music, The Mason Jar will be a hotspot day and night.

View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

Other popular options for dining on the ship include:

  • Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade
  • Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
  • El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca
  • The Lime and Coconut
  • The Vue
  • Wonderland
  • Izumi
  • Chopps Grille
  • 150 Central Park
  • Johnny Rockets

Wonder of the Seas will start off sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in March 2022. After a short season of sailing to the Caribbean, the ship will head to Europe for the summer and offer cruises from Barcelona and Rome.

Ben Souza
