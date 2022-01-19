Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Shaquille O’Neal, the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave away a Carnival cruise at a recent Miami Heat game at FTX Arena.  The promotion was in anticipation of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday this year.

Shaq came out onto the court and asked the fans in attendance if they were ready to be Funderstruck. Funderstruck is Carnival Cruise Line’s new marketing campaign that shows the fun and excitement of Carnival cruises.

Parachutes were released at the game carrying t-shirts and QR codes.  One of the t-shirts had a gift card for a Carnival cruise of their choice. When scanned, the QR codes also gave fans the chance to opt-in for updates on all of Carnival Cruise Line’s Funderstruck moments to come this year.

“This will be the most Funderstruck year ever, and who better to spread that message than our very own Chief Fun Officer Shaquille,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Miami is where Carnival first started, so we can’t wait to welcome our newest ship Carnival Celebration to our hometown to help us ring in our big 5-0.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will homeport in Miami later this year when the vessel makes its debut.

Carnival Celebration will be a sister ship to Mardi Gras and will have many of the same features including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Ben Souza
Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game
Royal Caribbean Adding Mason Jar Southern Restaurant on Wonder of the Seas

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when the vessel debuts this spring.  The cruise line announced today...

