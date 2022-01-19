Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise on Cruises Through September

Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise on Cruises Through September

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line has extended their “Worry-Free Promise” on cruises through September as their Flexible Cancelation Plan will now be in effect until September 30, 2022.

Under Holland America Line’s Flexible Cancellation Plan, guests who make a new booking by March 31, 2022, for cruises that depart on or before September 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred.

Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure. Additionally, final payments for cruises through May 31, 2022, are due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90.

“We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our ‘Worry-Free Promise’ offers that comfort.”

Sponsored Links

The cruise line is offering vaccinated cruises that include increased health protocols to keep guests and crew members safe. The protocols include the following:

Guests must have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and bring proof of vaccination; Holland America Line is strongly encouraging all eligible guests to receive COVID-19 boosters.

Guests must show proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation.

Guests are required to wear masks in indoor areas, except when eating or drinking or in their stateroom. Holland America Line is recommending the use of higher-grade masks indoors (surgical or KN95).

Crew members are vaccinated for COVID-19 and are receiving a booster when eligible; KN95 masks are worn by shipboard teams at all times.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise on Cruises Through September
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Adds Simplified Bookings to Two More Cruise Ships
Next articleShaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

6th Holland America Line Cruise Ship Reenters Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line had their sixth cruise ship reenter service this past week when Zuiderdam resumed cruises out of San Diego. Zuiderdam's crew celebrated the...
Read more
Holland America Line

Cruise Line Offering $75 Alaska Fares for Kids

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's new "The Ultimate Upgrade Event" kicked off yesterday by offering free upgrades and $75 Alaska fares for kids. This new sale from...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Offering Loads of Freebies for Black Friday

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce their Black Friday deals for 2021 and they are offering loads of freebies on...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,384FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

6th Holland America Line Cruise Ship Reenters Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line had their sixth cruise ship reenter service this past week when Zuiderdam resumed cruises out of San Diego. Zuiderdam's crew celebrated the...
Read more
Holland America Line

Cruise Line Offering $75 Alaska Fares for Kids

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's new "The Ultimate Upgrade Event" kicked off yesterday by offering free upgrades and $75 Alaska fares for kids. This new sale from...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Offering Loads of Freebies for Black Friday

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce their Black Friday deals for 2021 and they are offering loads of freebies on...
Read more
Holland America

First Impressions of Holland America Line’s Newest Cruise Ship Rotterdam

Ben Souza -
I am currently on a five night sailing on Holland America Line's newest cruise ship Rotterdam. It's the first sailing for the cruise ship...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Adding Mason Jar Southern Restaurant on Wonder of the Seas

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when the vessel debuts this spring.  The cruise line announced today...

Shaq Gives Away Carnival Cruise at NBA Game

Ben Souza -
Shaquille O'Neal, the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival Cruise Line, gave away a Carnival cruise at a recent Miami Heat game at FTX Arena. ...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share