Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise on Cruises Through September

Holland America Line has extended their “Worry-Free Promise” on cruises through September as their Flexible Cancelation Plan will now be in effect until September 30, 2022.



Under Holland America Line’s Flexible Cancellation Plan, guests who make a new booking by March 31, 2022, for cruises that depart on or before September 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred.

Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure. Additionally, final payments for cruises through May 31, 2022, are due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90.

“We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our ‘Worry-Free Promise’ offers that comfort.”

The cruise line is offering vaccinated cruises that include increased health protocols to keep guests and crew members safe. The protocols include the following:

Guests must have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and bring proof of vaccination; Holland America Line is strongly encouraging all eligible guests to receive COVID-19 boosters.

Guests must show proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation.

Guests are required to wear masks in indoor areas, except when eating or drinking or in their stateroom. Holland America Line is recommending the use of higher-grade masks indoors (surgical or KN95).

Crew members are vaccinated for COVID-19 and are receiving a booster when eligible; KN95 masks are worn by shipboard teams at all times.