Royal Caribbean Adds Simplified Bookings to Two More Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has added two more cruise ships to their My Royal Cruise platform that allows for simplified bookings on cruises.



My Royal Cruise will now be available on cruises on Allure of the Seas that depart April 30, 2022 and beyond and Liberty of the Seas sailings departing April 17, 2022 and beyond.

My Royal Cruise is a one-site shop for all of your vacation needs on your cruise. With easy-to-understand pricing display and a new product availability feature, you can now effortlessly filter, view and purchase these fantastic experiences available onboard and on-shore while knowing you got the best deal:

Shore excursions

Beverage packages

Internet packages

Dining reservations

Spa treatments

Onboard activities & more

My Royal Cruise securely stores your credit card information for faster purchasing and includes a weekly planner view to easily glance at your daily schedule.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships where My Royal Cruise will be available is as follows:

Mariner of the Seas – Now available

Symphony of the Seas – January 2022

Odyssey of the Seas – January 2022

Oasis of the Seas – February 2022

Harmony of the Seas – February 2022

Navigator of the Seas – March 2022

Anthem of the Seas – March 2022

Freedom of the Seas – April 2022

Adventure of the Seas – April 2022

Independence of the Seas – April 2022

Ovation of the Seas – May 2022

Quantum of the Seas – May 2022

Allure of the Seas – April 30, 2022

Liberty of the Seas – April 17, 2022

If you are booked on a cruise on one of these cruise ships, you will see the new platform now with all of your bookings seamlessly and automatically transferred.