Royal Caribbean Adds Simplified Bookings to Two More Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has added two more cruise ships to their My Royal Cruise platform that allows for simplified bookings on cruises.

My Royal Cruise will now be available on cruises on Allure of the Seas that depart April 30, 2022 and beyond and Liberty of the Seas sailings departing April 17, 2022 and beyond.

My Royal Cruise is a one-site shop for all of your vacation needs on your cruise. With easy-to-understand pricing display and a new product availability feature, you can now effortlessly filter, view and purchase these fantastic experiences available onboard and on-shore while knowing you got the best deal:

  • Shore excursions
  • Beverage packages
  • Internet packages
  • Dining reservations
  • Spa treatments
  • Onboard activities & more

My Royal Cruise securely stores your credit card information for faster purchasing and includes a weekly planner view to easily glance at your daily schedule.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships where My Royal Cruise will be available is as follows:

  • Mariner of the Seas – Now available
  • Symphony of the Seas – January 2022
  • Odyssey of the Seas –  January 2022
  • Oasis of the Seas – February 2022
  • Harmony of the Seas – February 2022
  • Navigator of the Seas – March 2022
  • Anthem of the Seas – March 2022
  • Freedom of the Seas – April 2022
  • Adventure of the Seas – April 2022
  • Independence of the Seas – April 2022
  • Ovation of the Seas – May 2022
  • Quantum of the Seas – May 2022
  • Allure of the Seas – April 30, 2022
  • Liberty of the Seas – April 17, 2022

If you are booked on a cruise on one of these cruise ships, you will see the new platform now with all of your bookings seamlessly and automatically transferred.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
