Celebrity Cruises Makes Change to Non-Refundable Deposits

Celebrity Cruises has made a change to their Non-Refundable Deposit program that offers lower fares on their cruise ships.



Celebrity Cruises has discontinued the Future Cruise Credit component of their Non-Refundable Deposit program. Up until now, those who canceled their cruise before final payment received a Future Cruise Credit to use on another sailing.

For cruises booked March 2, 2023 and later, guests who choose Non-Refundable Deposits and cancel their booking before final payment will lose their deposits. This change will not apply to Refundable Deposits.

Non-Refundable Deposits offer lower fares compared to standard fares. The fare option is available for all rate codes and combinable with the cruise line’s promotions and offers, excluding the standard rate. They are available on all Celebrity cruise ships except for cruises to the Galapagos.

At this time, there are no changes to Celebrity Cruises’ standard deposit policy. All Suite categories require a 200% deposit at the time of booking.

A change fee of $100.00 USD per person will be charged on all bookings made if booked under a Non-Refundable Deposit fare at the time of changing ship/sail date.