Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Makes Change to Non-Refundable Deposits

Celebrity Cruises Makes Change to Non-Refundable Deposits

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
30 Shares
Share30
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has made a change to their Non-Refundable Deposit program that offers lower fares on their cruise ships.
Celebrity cruise ship leaving port

Celebrity Cruises has discontinued the Future Cruise Credit component of their Non-Refundable Deposit program. Up until now, those who canceled their cruise before final payment received a Future Cruise Credit to use on another sailing.

For cruises booked March 2, 2023 and later, guests who choose Non-Refundable Deposits and cancel their booking before final payment will lose their deposits.  This change will not apply to Refundable Deposits.

Non-Refundable Deposits offer lower fares compared to standard fares. The fare option is available for all rate codes and combinable with the cruise line’s promotions and offers, excluding the standard rate. They are available on all Celebrity cruise ships except for cruises to the Galapagos.

Sponsored Links

At this time, there are no changes to Celebrity Cruises’ standard deposit policy. All Suite categories require a 200% deposit at the time of booking.

A change fee of $100.00 USD per person will be charged on all bookings made if booked under a Non-Refundable Deposit fare at the time of changing ship/sail date.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Don't miss out!
Get Cruise Savvy with our FREE Newsletter!

Smart cruise advice, cruise deals, and breaking news.  All sent to your inbox.

Invalid email address
We hate spam as much as lounge chair hogs. Unsubscribe whenever you want.  Email Privacy.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Makes Change to Non-Refundable Deposits
Previous article
Cruise Line Rents Out Entire Island During 4 Month Cruise
Next article
The True Cost Difference Between a Balcony and Inside Cabin on a Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,226FollowersFollow
8,438FollowersFollow
61,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

30 Shares
Share30
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share