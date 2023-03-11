Sponsored Links
Ritz-Carlton Opens 2nd Yacht for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced that they have opened their second luxury yacht, Ilma, for bookings.  The ship is scheduled to debut in September 2024.

Ilma, which translates to “water” in Maltese, will pay homage to the sea, delivering guests an exciting new way to experience the most sought-after yachting destinations.

Cruises on Ilma will range from seven to 13 nights, visiting destinations from the sun-drenched Greek Isles to the scenic Amalfi Coast to the iconic playgrounds of the French Riviera and Balearic Islands, and more.

Ilma will measure 790-feet long and feature 228 airy, light-filled suites, each with their own private terrace. Accommodating up to 456 guests, Ilma will offer one of the highest space ratios at sea and a significant percentage of larger suites, with two new, spacious upper suite categories measuring more than 1,000 square feet in size.

Perfectly blending style and sophistication with a relaxed atmosphere, the superyacht will showcase modern craftsmanship and interior finishes imagined by London-based architect and design firm, AD Associates, and award-winning lighting designer, DPA.

The exterior design of Ilma, developed by Finland-based yacht stylist, Aivan, takes inspiration from the world’s most elegant superyachts.

The onboard experience will reflect the sublime comfort and legendary guest service for which the iconic Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized. Having one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios in the luxury cruising category, Ilma will provide nearly one staff member for every guest.

In addition to unparalleled accommodations, the new superyacht will include five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, and signature spaces found on Evrima such as an expanded marina with a new mezzanine feature, a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa, and a special space for Ritz Kids programming.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
