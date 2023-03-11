Princess Cruises’ Next New Ship Floats for the First Time

Sun Princess, the next new cruise ship from Princess Cruises, touched water for the first time this week when the vessel was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Sun Princess will be the largest cruise ship to enter Princess’ fleet when the vessel enters service in early 2024. The float out marked the latest construction milestone for the newest “Love Boat” and it will be the first of two Sphere class ships from Princess Cruises.

Now that the ship has been floated out of dry dock, construction will shift to the interior of the vessel.

The cruise line has also announced that it has appointed Gennaro Arma as captain, leading Sun Princess shipbuilding operations, readiness and delivery, and overseeing the cruise ship’s final stages of construction, working closely with brand’s naval architects, engineers and shipbuilding experts, as well as the shipyard management team.

Sun Princess will carry 4,300 guests and be 175,500 gross tons in size. It will offer new dining, entertainment, and activities offerings while having spaces that are brand new to Princess Cruises.

The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, the next-level, brand-iconic Piazza, and three-story Horizons Dining Room are promising to be spaces that are loved by those who sail on the ship.

Sun Princess will debut on February 8, 2024 when the ship sails a 10 night cruise from Barcelona to Civitavecchia, Italy. The cruise ship will continue to sail in the Mediterranean until September before the vessel crosses the Atlantic and offers cruises to the Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.