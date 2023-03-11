Sponsored Links
2 Cruise Lines Give Opening Dates for New Destinations in The Bahamas

2 Cruise Lines Give Opening Dates for New Destinations in The Bahamas

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Disney Cruise Line
Two cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line, have announced opening dates for new destinations in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club

Here is a look at these two new cruise destinations and what we know about them so far.

Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island

Royal Caribbean has received approval from the government of The Bahamas to build their first Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in Nassau.  The club will be 17 acres and is promising to be the ultimate beach day.

Royal Beach Club will be located on the Western side of Paradise Island

There will be private cabanas, swimming pools, and Bahamian culture will come to life at this slice of paradise. Combine that with island style barbecues, live music, and local artisans, it will make Nassau a must visit destination for Royal Caribbean cruisers.

Water shuttles will run between Prince George Dock and Paradise Island to easily take Royal Caribbean passengers from their cruise ship to the Royal Beach Club.

The Royal Beach Club in Nassau is currently scheduled to open in 2025.  The cruise line said that they will release more information about this private area in Nassau for their cruisers in the coming months.

Lighthouse Point

North of the family area at Lighthouse Point will be an adult-exclusive beach — a glorious stretch of sun-drenched serenity complete with a dedicated dining area for convenient access to food and drinks throughout the day, plus six private cabanas available by reservation. (Photo Credit: Disney)

Disney Cruise Line announced that their cruise ships will start visiting Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas in the summer of 2024. A pier will be built so cruise ships can dock on the island and 90% of the destination’s electricity needs will be powered by onsite solar panels.

Lighthouse Point will be located on the southern end of the island of Eleuthera, next to Princess Cays. Families will enjoy a day of fun in the sun as they relax on pristine beaches, embark on active adventures and discover the magic of Bahamian storytelling alongside favorite Disney characters. Much like Disney’s cruise ships and private island of Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point will offer activities and areas for every age group.

A brightly-colored, interactive family water play area will include two slides, water drums, fountains and more, along with a dedicated space for toddlers.

Set away from the activity of the main family area, a peaceful beach along the south-western shore will be lined with 20 premium family cabanas available to rent, including four double cabanas that accommodate larger groups and offer massage services.

There will also be excursions offered by local tour operations that will allow you to leave Lighthouse Point and explore the culture and beauty of Eleuthera.

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. Guests can refuel with a variety of freshly grilled lunch offerings at the family dining spot located near the beach and water play area. (Disney)

Lighthouse Point will open for guests on select cruises in the summer of 2024. Details on inaugural itineraries and additional information about signature entertainment, dining, retail and excursions will be released at a later date.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
