Norwegian Cruise Line Adds New Exotic Cruises for 2024-2025

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced new exotic cruises for 2024-2025 including itineraries from ports the cruise line has never sailed from before.



These new cruises for NCL will sail from October 2024 through the end of December 2025 and visit Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

Four Norwegian cruise ships will sail these itineraries visiting new ports of call to Manama, Bahrain; Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Sokhna, Egypt; and Akita, Japan.

“Our guests are craving longer, immersive and more unique itineraries that take them off the beaten path,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “These new sailings represent the most diverse itinerary program to date and feature many brand firsts, including an extended Asia offering and new ports in Argentina, Bahrain, Japan and Egypt. Coupled with NCL’s renowned onboard experiences – from spacious accommodations, exceptional entertainment and diverse dining options that rival land-based offerings, it truly is an unforgettable way to explore the world.”

Sponsored Links



NCL’s first cruise from Ushuaia, Argentina will take place on Norwegian Star and sail a two week South America voyage to Brazil and Antarctica departing March 1, 2025. Embarking from Ushuaia, Argentina reduces the number of sea days needed for an Antarctica cruise providing more port time for travelers.

During the voyage, guests cruise through Paradise Bay in Antarctica and witness the surrounding glacial mountains and local wildlife while also having the opportunity to experience the culture in Puerto Madryn, and Buenos Aires, Argentina; Montevideo and Punta Del Este, Uruguay; and Sao Paulo (Santos).

NCL’s maiden call to Bahrain – NCL’s first dedicated Middle East sailing will be a week long Middle East cruise on Norwegian Sun from Doha, Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) departing April 12, 2025.

An overnight stay in Abu Dhabi, UAE provides travelers with more time to explore the culturally rich destination. In addition, the open-jaw voyage includes visits to Dammam, Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; as well as Dubai and Sir Bani Yas, the largest natural island southwest of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Three NCL ships to Asia for the first time – Together Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky will debut in Asia, offering an extensive eight-month season from October 2024 through May 2025, sailing country-intensive voyages in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

For the very first time, Norwegian will call to Akita, Japan during Norwegian Sun’s 12-day roundtrip sailing from Tokyo, embarking on October 23, 2024. Both cruise ships will be joined in region by Norwegian Spirit, who will embark on a brand-new repositioning voyage from Australia to Asia on December 7, 2024, followed by her first voyage in Asia on December 21, 2024.

Extraordinary Journeys – Norwegian Cruise Line’s collection of immersive cruises that take guests to lesser-visited and once-in-a-lifetime destinations will include two new back-to-back voyages aboard Norwegian Sky.

Departing December 2024, the ship will offer a 16-day Africa sailing to Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania, Oman and more during its voyage from Dubai, UAE to Mauritius. Immediately following, she will offer a 17-day sailing from Mauritius to Singapore with calls to Seychelles, Maldives and Zanzibar.

On April 19, 2025, Norwegian Sun will embark on a 16-day cruise from Dubai, UAE to Haifa, Israel featuring 10 ports of call, including Sokhna, Egypt. Visiting Sokhna, Egypt allows for easier access to Cairo, where guests can explore the ancient Great Pyramids of Giza.

Brand-new Australian itinerary – Norwegian Spirit returns Down Under for her third season and launches a new 14-day open-jaw voyage from Sydney to Bali via the Queensland coast in December 2024.

The cruise includes calls to Cairns and Darwin, Australia; as well as an overnight visit to Bali (Benoa), Indonesia, providing more time for cruisers to enjoy this exotic destination. In addition, the ship will make the Brand’s first port of call to Rarotonga, Cook Islands in November 2025.

Sponsored Links



Two NCL ships departing from Haifa, Israel – In November 2024, Norwegian Sky will sail a 16-day Middle East Extraordinary Journey from Haifa, Israel to Dubai, UAE, including the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for guests to transit the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Guests can also choose from an 11-day Mediterranean cruise from Haifa, Israel to Istanbul, Turkey aboard Norwegian Sun. Departing May 5, 2025, the cruise will call to sought-after destinations in Greece, Turkey and Egypt.