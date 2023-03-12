Cruise Reviews Show Best Cruise Lines and Ships for 2023

Cruiseline.com, the world’s #1 cruise site for verified cruise reviews, announced their 2023 winners for best cruise lines and cruise ships.

Cruiseline.com receives verified cruise reviews through a partnership with large travel agencies. They gather data from these reviews to name the top cruise lines and cruise ships for the year.

Royal Caribbean (view best prices) was the big winner in the awards with seven #1 spots in various categories. Here are the official winners in the 2023 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards.

Royal Caribbean was named the Best Mainstream Cruise Line with Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line finishing in second and third.

Viking Ocean Cruises (view best prices) was named the Best Premium Cruise Line with Windstar Cruises and Oceania Cruises right behind Viking.

The Best Luxury Cruise Line was Seabourn with Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Silversea Cruises finishing in second and third.

American Cruise Line was named the Best River Cruise Line with Viking and AmaWaterways right behind American.

Celebrity Cruises (view best prices) received the top spot for Best Food & Dining with American Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line finishing in second and third.

Royal Caribbean was named the Best Cruise Line for Onboard Entertainment and Best Service and Staff. Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line both finished second and third in both categories.

Celebrity Cruises was named #1 for Best Cruise Line for Staterooms with Royal Caribbean and American Cruise Line finishing in second and third.

Royal Caribbean took home top honors for Best Overall Cruise Ship (Allure of the Seas) and Best New Cruise Ship (Wonder of the Seas). Allure of the Seas also was the #1 spot for Best Cruise Ship for Onboard Activities/Entertainment and Best Cruise Ship for Service & Staff. View Best Prices on Allure of the Seas

“The 2023 Member Choice Awards are very special to Cruiseline.com as they represent cruise lines back sailing at full capacity. The reviews submitted over the past year provide an in-depth view at how lines and ships stack up against each other now that sailing has resumed and all guests are welcome back onboard,” said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline.com. “We salute these cruise line and cruise ship winners and are proud to present the awards based on data submitted by our members. We hope that this information is used to help guide our community and other future cruisers in making cruise vacation plans during 2023 and beyond.”