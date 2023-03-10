Cruise Line Rents Out Entire Island During 4 Month Cruise

Silversea Cruises, an ultra-luxury cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, rented out an entire island this week as a special event during a 139 day world cruise.



Silver Shadow is currently sailing a 139 day cruise that sails all around the world. Guests were treated to a unique island experience when the cruise line rented out Kalanggaman Island in the Philippines.

The event took two years to plan and showcased the talents of more than 500 residents of the Eastern Visayas region, from performers, hospitality professionals, and event planners to massage therapists, mixologists, and chefs.

The cruise ship’s guests were warmly welcomed by traditional music and dance, refreshing cocktails, and a marienda (afternoon tea) featuring Filipino delicacies, as they disembarked the cruise ship for the day of festivities.

Wrapped in the island’s tropical beauty, guests strolled Kalanggaman’s sanded beaches, swam in its clear waters, relaxed in hammocks and daybeds, and enjoyed complimentary massages on the beach.

In the evening, travelers savored a multi-course dinner featuring local specialties under the stars and a canopy of swaying palms. The event concluded with a colorful and lively dance performance.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience took two years of planning and preparation, and we are grateful to the local community for their invaluable support,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Destination and Itinerary Management. “Utilizing our destination expertise, Silversea invests heavily in bespoke events for our guests’ enjoyment, connecting travelers with our planet’s most captivating cultures, communities, and landscapes. This is especially true of our World Cruise offering. Unlocking some of the most enriching experiences in the world for guests, these extended voyages include experiences that best showcase the most authentic aspects of each destination. Not only did our guests gain a deep insight into the local culture here on Kalanggaman Island, but we were able to benefit the local economy, helping to rebuild the island’s pontoon jetty and make other structural renovations that will improve the destination’s tourism infrastructure.”

“The added value of special World Cruise events like these is truly what sets Silversea apart,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s President and CEO. “And we have more in store for our guests on this amazing 139-day voyage, from a bespoke Freddie Mercury tribute show staged at a historic palace in Zanzibar to an exclusive evening performance at the Manaus Opera House in the Amazon, complete with champagne and canapés, among other experiences. There is simply no better way to explore the world.”

Silversea’s 132-day ‘Far East-West’ World Cruise 2024 will see guests journey throughout the Pacific, incorporating some of the planet’s most extreme destinations. Guests will depart San Francisco aboard Silver Shadow on January 15, 2024, before calling in 65 destinations across 14 countries.

Silver Dawn’s 136-day ‘Controtempo’ World Cruise 2025 will depart Tokyo for New York on January 13, 2025. Guests will travel to 59 destinations in 30 countries, across four continents.