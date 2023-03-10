Cruise Line Adds Extended Cruises With In-Depth Itineraries

A cruise line has added longer cruises that will range from 25 to 59 days that offer unique, in-depth itineraries. Most of these cruises will also depart from a North American port.



Holland America Line’s new Legendary Voyages combine the cruise line’s Grand Voyages with itineraries that feature a comprehensive collection of ports that enrich the experience in each destination.

The cruises will be offered on Holland America Line’s mid-size ships and visit Australia and New Zealand, the Amazon and South America, South Pacific and Hawaii, Greenland and Iceland, Asia, Alaska and the Arctic Circle.

The cruise line is also offering an early booking bonus that includes beverage and WiFi upgrades and gratuities when booking one of these Legendary Voyages.

“As the leader in long itineraries, Holland America Line is excited to continue to connect our deployment and onboard programming to further enrich the guest experience,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. “The destination-rich itineraries found on Legendary Voyages are carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer and enjoy the journey as well as the destination. With many departures from North America, this creates yet another way for our guests to see the world from their doorstep.”

A list of Holland America Line’s Legendary Voyages can be seen below:

56-Day or 51-day “Tales of the South Pacific” departing Sept. 27 or Oct. 2, 2023, respectively, aboard Volendam. The 56-day is from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to San Diego, California; the 51-day is roundtrip from San Diego.

34-Day “South Pacific Crossing” departing Oct. 8, 2023, aboard Noordam. From San Diego to Sydney, Australia.

28-Day “Amazon Explorer” departing Feb. 17, 2024, aboard Zaandam. Roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

35-Day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” departing Feb. 17, 2024, aboard Koningsdam. Roundtrip from San Diego.

25-Day “South Pacific Crossing” departing April 6, 2024, aboard Noordam. From Sydney to Vancouver.

28-Day “Arctic Circle Solstice” departing June 9, 2024, aboard Westerdam. Roundtrip from Seattle, Washington.

35-Day “Voyage of the Vikings” departing July 20, 2024, aboard Zuiderdam. Roundtrip from Boston, Massachusetts.

53- or 52-Day “Majestic Japan” departing Sept. 1 or 2, 2024, aboard Westerdam. The

53-day is roundtrip from Seattle; the 52-day is Vancouver to Seattle.

56- or 51-Day “Tales of the South Pacific” departing Sept. 25 or 30, 2024, aboard Zaandam. The 56-day is from Vancouver to San Diego; the 51-day is roundtrip from San Diego.

35-Day “Australia Circumnavigation” departing Nov. 17, 2024, aboard Westerdam. Roundtrip from Sydney.

28-Day “Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef” departing Jan. 5, 2025, aboard Noordam. Roundtrip from Singapore.

27-Day “Amazon Explorer” departing Feb. 8, 2025, aboard Zaandam. Roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

35-Day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” departing Feb. 15, 2025, aboard Koningsdam. Roundtrip from San Diego.

29-Day “South Pacific Crossing” departing March 30, 2025, aboard Westerdam. From Sydney to Vancouver.

For a limited time, when you book a Legendary Voyage with the Have It All package, you will receive the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation (gratuities), along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Legendary Voyages can also be combined with Holland America Line’s promotional fares that they are currently offering.