Celebrity Cruises Extends Their Biggest Cruise Sale

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises has extended their biggest cruise sale for an extra few days that not only offers discounts on cruises, but you’ll also get up to $800 to spend on the cruise ship.

Celebrity Cruises’ biggest Cyber Monday sale ever has been extended until December 8, 2022.  This offer is valid on cruises that depart now through April 30, 2025.

The cruise line’s extended sale is as follows:

  • 75% off the second guest in a stateroom
  • Plus save up to $800 per cabin
  • Receive up to $800 in onboard spending money
  • Sale ends on December 8, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

The 75% off the second guest is good for non-refundable cruise fares.  For refundable cruise fares, the second guest in a cabin is 60% off.

The onboard credit and savings offered are as follows.  For cruises three to five nights, receive $50 savings and $50 per person in OBC.  For cruises six to nine nights, receive $100 in savings and $100 per person in OBC.  For cruises 10 nights and longer, you will receive $200 in savings and $200 in OBC per person.

This offer is good on all Celebrity sailings except for Cruisetours and the Galapagos.

Offer is combinable with Cruise Only Rates (aka No Perk Rates) and All Included.

For complete terms and details of this extended sale from Celebrity Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit CelebrityCruises.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
