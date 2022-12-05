Cruise Line Adding 10% Bonus to Gift Cards

A cruise line is adding a 10% bonus to all gift card purchases of $250 or more between now and December 13, 2022.



Holland America Line’s gift cards can be purchased online and will include a 10% bonus until December 13, 2022 if the purchase is $250 or more. The gift cards are emailed as a digital card for instant delivery.

Bonus gift cards boost cruise values (examples):

Purchase a $250 gift card, receive a $25 bonus gift card = $275

Purchase a $500 gift card, receive a $50 bonus gift card = $550

Purchase a $1,000 gift card, receive a $100 bonus gift card = $1,100

The 10% bonus gift card can be saved for personal use or gifted out. A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any booking in U.S. dollars for 2022, 2023 and open 2024 cruises. The bonus received through this promotion will expire at the end of 2023.

In addition to a cruise, gift cards can be applied on all bookings toward pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.

“A gift card is a wonderful way to give a memorable experience this holiday season to someone who loves to travel, whether they are already a fan of Holland America Line or have been wanting to try our brand,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “The bonus gift card can go toward the cruise itself or enhance it with an amenity like specialty dining or a tour, and the higher the gift card, the bigger the bonus — which means there’s even more to give.”

In addition to purchasing a gift card, when cruisers book with Holland America Line’s “Have it All” premium fare, the value of a cruise vacation increases even more. Have It All adds four popular perks to the booking: shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package and Wi-Fi. The number of tours and specialty dining experiences depends on length of voyage. Have It All is available for cruises six days or longer.