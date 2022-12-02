First Impressions of Carnival’s Newest Cruise Ship, Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, was christened last week during a ceremony in Miami. The cruise ship is currently on it’s 3rd cruise and I am on the sailing with a group of media as a guest of Carnival exploring everything that this new cruise ship has to offer.



After spending several days on ship, here are my quick first impressions of Carnival Celebration.

Ship

Carnival Celebration is a sister ship to Mardi Gras and is similar in many ways but Carnival Cruise Line has made some great changes. It also has BOLT, a roller coaster on the top deck of the ship. Carnival calls their ships the Fun Ships and there is fun all around Carnival Celebration.

It is definitely my favorite class of Carnival cruise ships and far different that most of the cruise line’s vessels. There are so many places to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner that are included in cruise fares. From Shaq’s Big Chicken to Guy’s Burger Joint to Street Eats, you won’t go hungry on this ship. With just a few days left on our cruise, we’re trying to figure out how to fit all of them in before we have to disembark.

Sponsored Links



The top deck of the ship has everything from an adults only area, main pool, ropes course, basketball court, waterpark, mini golf course, and an aft infinity pool. There really is a little of something for everyone.

The casino is insanely huge, for all of you who like to make donations to the cruise line.

One of my favorite things about the cruise ship is the Golden Jubilee. Carnival added several things from old Carnival cruise ships (doors, tables, telegraph, windows etc.) as they celebrate their 50th anniversary this year. I will have more about this in my full review after the cruise is over. I’m so glad that Carnival is showcasing some of their history on this ship.

The ship has never felt crowded with an exception on embarkation day before cabins were ready.

Cabin

I am staying in a balcony cabin on deck 10 (10295). The balcony is absolutely huge but only part of it is private. I don’t mind though because I love all of the extra deck space that it offers. You can watch a short two minute video tour of my cabin and balcony below.

Terminal F

Carnival Cruise Line remodeled and enlarged Terminal F at PortMiami to accommodate Carnival Celebration. The check-in process was a breeze and the best experience I’ve had when boarding a Carnival cruise ship. We went from our Lyft to the main waiting area in around 10 minutes.

We arrived super early for our cruise so we did have to wait for the ship to get cleared before any passengers could board, as expected. But the check-in process was very efficient.

Itinerary

Our cruise is a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean from PortMiami. Our port stops are Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan. We also have three sea days. You can see itineraries offers on Carnival Celebration here.

Crew

The crew has been amazing so far. Service has been great, especially considering that this is just the third sailing on Carnival Celebration as it usually takes several weeks to work all the kinks out.

Our room steward has been awesome and always calls us by our name when he sees us.

Sponsored Links



Entertainment

Everywhere I go on the ship, there are entertainment options. Comedy shows are in several different lounges and the center atrium offers a versatile space that hosts everything from the morning show to new production shows. Seating and views can be a bit of an issue here due to the layout but let’s see how the rest of the week goes.

Today, there are seven different venues that will be offering live music at 28 different times.

WiFi

The WiFi speeds on here are the best I have ever had on a cruise ship. I did several speed tests and each one had over 100 mb download speed.

Lastly, I want to give a shoutout to the Cruise Director Lee. He makes the right amount of announcements over the PA without going on and on like some do. It’s a perfect balance between letting us know what is going on around the ship without making too many announcements. He’s one of my favorite cruise directors I’ve had on a Carnival ship.

I hope you enjoyed my quick first impressions of Carnival Celebration. I will have a complete review of the cruise ship after I get home from the cruise.

You can also follow along on my cruise on Cruise Fever’s social media channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook (@CruiseFever on all social media outlets). I have been posting photos and videos throughout the cruise.