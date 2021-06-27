Celebrity Cruises Becomes First Major Cruise Line to Resume Cruises from the U.S.

Celebrity Cruises became the first major cruise line to resume cruises from the U.S. when one of their cruise ships departed on a week long cruise to the Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale yesterday.

Celebrity Edge is the first large ocean cruise ship to depart from a U.S. port since March 2020. The vessel is lead by Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female to captain a major cruise ship.

“This is a momentous sailing and one that we have been preparing for a long time. It’s not only a huge honor to be the first ship back in the water, leading the industry in the long-awaited return to U.S.-based cruising, it’s also an incredible achievement and testament to the tireless efforts of our shoreside team and onboard crew”, said Richard Fain, Chairman of the Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel is a powerful catalyst for positive change in our world. There’s nothing more enriching in life than exposing yourself to new cultures, sights, and experiences… and nothing more luxurious than doing it on board a Celebrity cruise ship,” he added. “All that’s left to say is welcome aboard.”

Named ‘one of the world’s greatest places’ by Time Magazine, Celebrity Edge is widely regarded as the most innovative cruise ship on earth.

The ship’s onboard experience stands apart from anything else at sea, creating an exciting modern cruising experience with offerings like the incredible Magic Carpet, soaring cantilevered above the sea and transformational accommodations like hyper-lux two-story villas with private plunge pools.

Celebrity Cruises has established new health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and its own team of health and safety experts to provide guests with the peace of mind to fully enjoy their cruise.

All Celebrity ships will sail with a vaccinated crew. U.S. guests ages 16 and older must be fully vaccinated and, as of August 1, 2021, all U.S. guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. In Florida, vaccinations are strongly recommended.