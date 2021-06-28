Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Continues Cruise Restart With Sailings from Iceland

Viking Continues Cruise Restart With Sailings from Iceland

By Ben Souza
Viking continues to bring more ocean cruise ships back into service as the cruise line celebrated a milestone over the weekend when they began sailing cruises around Iceland.

Viking Sky set sail from Reykjavik and will soon be joined by sister ship Viking Jupiter. Both cruise ships will sail the new Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary through early September 2021.

Offered as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, exclusively available for vaccinated guests, the voyage currently underway is the first of 19 sailings roundtrip from Reykjavík. The eight-day circumnavigation of Iceland calls upon coastal towns of Akureyri, Seydisfjördur, Heimaey and more before returning to the capital city.

“On behalf of the entire Viking family of guests and crew, we are delighted to be back in Iceland—and we thank the government for its support as we continue restarting operations,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “This stunning island of fire and ice inspired the original Vikings when they charted new territory, so it especially fitting as a key destination in our ‘Welcome Back’ collection. We look forward to introducing even more guests to this beautiful Nordic country over the summer.”

Viking restarted operations in May and has been sailing in England with British guests since May 22. Nearly 100 percent of guests on these sailings provided exceptionally high ratings. On June 15, Viking welcomed American guests back on board in Bermuda.

In July 2021, Viking will also launch Welcome Back sailings in the Mediterranean with three ocean ships homeported in Valletta, Malta – and will restart its European river operations with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine.

Viking has installed new air purification technology on all ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. Additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures will provide further protection for Viking guests and crew at all points of the journey.

Every Viking ocean ship now has a full-scale laboratory and their river ships will utilize a strong network of dedicated shoreside labs. All guests and crew will receive frequent quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
