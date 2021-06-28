Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Food Delivery Options on Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Food Delivery Options on Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line is expanding their HUB App with new features that include the ability to make reservations for the first roller coaster as sea as well as new food delivery options on their cruise ships.

Carnival’s HUB App is the most popular cruise app with over 8 million downloads. The new offerings on it include:

Expanded Food Delivery, Additional F&B Capabilities: The HUB App was the first app to enable pizza, and this popular function will be expanded to include the delivery of a variety of culinary and beverage offerings anywhere on board Carnival cruise ships.

Menus for all shipboard dining and beverage offerings will be available in a digital form using QR codes. The HUB App will also be expanded to include dining check-in functionality to additional guests and venues, in addition to Your Time Dining.

Virtual Reservations & Queuing: Guests will soon be able to reserve seats virtually for various venues on board and be alerted when it is time to arrive for their function.

Additionally, guests will be able to check-in to virtual queues for select locations on board, including guest services, and be alerted when their place in line is ready. Guests will also leverage the HUB App to reserve tickets for BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea debuting on Mardi Gras July 31 from Port Canaveral.

New Safety Content: Guests will be able to check-in for their cruise via the HUB App with the ability to submit necessary health information, including a health questionnaire and other time-saving steps prior to departure, and new safety content, including new notifications to help guests complete their muster check-in on board.

Additional enhancements to the HUB App capabilities will be rolled out in the coming months.

These new enhancements complement the variety of functions that provide a seamless vacation experience from beginning to end, including advance spa and shore excursion reservations, a popular chat feature, a full listing of food, beverage and entertainment offerings, youth program check-in and check-out information and easy access to guests shipboard Sail & Sign accounts.

Carnival Cruise Line’s HUB App is a free download on the Google Play Store and on Apple App Store.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleViking Continues Cruise Restart With Sailings from Iceland

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Is Making a Good Change to Embarkation Day

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is making a good change to embarkation day in regards to the muster drill that all cruisers are required to attend...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

When Each of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Will Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Corporation operates nine cruise lines and 91 cruise ships. The company is expecting to have eight cruise lines and over half of their...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Two More Cruise Ships Joining the Fleet by 2023

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will add two additional cruise ships to their fleet by 2023, one brand new ship and a...
Read more

