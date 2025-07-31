Celebrity Cruises Adjusts Itineraries Due to Continued Issues With Ship’s Speed

Celebrity Cruises sent out emails today to guests who are booked on upcoming cruises on Celebrity Beyond about adjustments made to their itineraries.

Celebrity Cruises canceled the July 20, 2025 sailing on Celebrity Beyond due to issue with the ship’s sailing speed. The cruise line sent the ship to a shipyard in Freeport, Bahamas for the week where repairs were made to the vessel.

Celebrity Beyond returned to Miami on July 27, 2025 and resumed cruises to the Caribbean.

However, the ship continues to have issues with the sailing speed and Celebrity Cruises has notified guests who are on future sailings that their itineraries are being modified.

The letter stated the following for the September 7, 2025 cruise:

“Dear Guest,

We’re delighted to welcome you aboard Celebrity Beyond for your upcoming cruise. Before we set sail, we want to share a few important updates to our itinerary.

Due to a reduced sailing speed, we’ve made a few adjustments to ensure our voyage remains smooth, comfortable, and above all, safe.

We’ll swap the days we visit Cozumel, Mexico, and Falmouth, Jamaica. As a result, we’ll now call on Falmouth on Wednesday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and visit Cozumel on Friday, from 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM. Additionally, we’re adjusted our time in George Town Grand Cayman, with a new arrival at 7:00 AM and departure at 4:00 PM.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and flexibility, We’re confident these updates will enhance your time on board and ashore, allowing you to enjoy each destination to its fullest.”

The letter went on to say that any guests who have shore excursions purchased will automatically have them adjusted for the new port days and times.

Guests sailing in August, September and October on Celebrity Beyond have received the email on itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with their new adjusted port days.

The next scheduled dry dock for Celebrity Beyond is in November 2026. There are currently no cruises offered on the ship from November 1-17, 2026. It will be the ship’s first full dry dock since the vessel debuted in the spring of 2022.