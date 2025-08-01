Viking’s Rapid Growth Continues With Float Out of Another Ocean Ship

Viking’s rapid growth into ocean cruising isn’t slowing down as the cruise line celebrated the float out of their 13th ocean ship, Viking Mira.

Viking’s first ocean cruise ship, Viking Star, debuted in 2015. 10 years later, they have 12 ships in service with another, Viking Mira, scheduled to debut in 2026.

The ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The float marks a significant construction milestone as the vessel is floated out of dry dock for the first time and moves to the final stage of construction.

Viking Mira will spend the next few months at an outfitting dock where the interior of the ship will be built out.

The 54,300 gross ton ship will carry a maximum of 998 guests in 449 staterooms.

Viking Mira will debut in the spring of 2025 offering cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the following about this new ship:

“In our view, together with Fincantieri we have created the world’s most elegant fleet of small ocean ships—and the float out of the Viking Mira marks yet another important milestone as we continue to grow our fleet.

“As we prepare to welcome her in 2026, we are proud to offer even more opportunities for curious travelers to explore the world in Viking comfort.”

Viking has another seven ocean ships on order after Viking Mira. Viking Libra will debut in late 2026 with Viking Astrea in the summer of 2027. The cruise line has another five unnamed ships scheduled to enter service by 2030.