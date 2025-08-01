Cruise Line Adding New Perks for Guests Booking Suites

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Cruise News

Azamara Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding new perks for guests staying in suites.

Azamara Pursuit cruise ship
Azamara Pursuit in Kotor, Montenegro. Photo: Cruise Fever

Beginning on April 1, 2026, Azamara Cruises is upgrading their suite experience for new bookings starting August 1, 2025.

In addition to perks that are already included, guests staying in a World Owner’s Suite, Ocean Suite and Spa Suite will receive the following:

  • Ultimate Beverage Package
  • Unlimited basic Starlink WiFi (2 devices per guests)
  • Unlimited wash and fold laundry
  • Exclusive Acamar Experience Dinner

Guests staying in Continent Suites will receive the following:

  • Unlimited basic Starlink WiFi (1 device per guest)
  • Expanded wash & fold laundry allowance
azamara
Azamara has a fleet of four Renaissance class cruise ships.

These new perks are in addition to what Azamara already gives to guests staying in suites. This includes:

  • Dedicated butler and concierge service
  • Full in-suite dining and daily evening hors d’oeuvres
  • Complimentary Specialty Dining and exclusive breakfast at Aqualina
  • In-room premium spirits and champagne
  • Thalassotherapy Pool access
  • Personalized assistance planning spa appointments and shore excursions
  • Priority check-in, news delivery, shoeshine service & more

Included in all cruise fares with Azamara is gratuities, AzAmazing Evenings, unlimited self-serve laundry, 24 hour room service and drinks.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
