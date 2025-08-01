Cruise Line Adding New Perks for Guests Booking Suites

Azamara Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding new perks for guests staying in suites.

Beginning on April 1, 2026, Azamara Cruises is upgrading their suite experience for new bookings starting August 1, 2025.

In addition to perks that are already included, guests staying in a World Owner’s Suite, Ocean Suite and Spa Suite will receive the following:

Ultimate Beverage Package

Unlimited basic Starlink WiFi (2 devices per guests)

Unlimited wash and fold laundry

Exclusive Acamar Experience Dinner

Guests staying in Continent Suites will receive the following:

Unlimited basic Starlink WiFi (1 device per guest)

Expanded wash & fold laundry allowance

These new perks are in addition to what Azamara already gives to guests staying in suites. This includes:

Dedicated butler and concierge service

Full in-suite dining and daily evening hors d’oeuvres

Complimentary Specialty Dining and exclusive breakfast at Aqualina

In-room premium spirits and champagne

Thalassotherapy Pool access

Personalized assistance planning spa appointments and shore excursions

Priority check-in, news delivery, shoeshine service & more

Included in all cruise fares with Azamara is gratuities, AzAmazing Evenings, unlimited self-serve laundry, 24 hour room service and drinks.