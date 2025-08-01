Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships See Their 100 Millionth Guest

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 29 cruise ships in service, recently celebrated their 100 millionth guest.

Royal Caribbean began as Royal Caribbean Cruise Line in 1968 and their first ship, Song of Norway, entered service with them in 1970.

55 years later, over 100 million guests have taken a Royal Caribbean cruise. To celebrate this historic milestone, the cruise line is offering up to $100 in bonus savings on all cruises from the U.S.

This is in addition to their current deal that has up to $800 off cruises. You can view cruises and prices on Royal Caribbean here.

The 100 millionth guest on Royal Caribbean, the Duquette family, boarded Icon of the Seas in Miami, Florida and received upgrades and prizes including a cruise on Utopia of the Seas.

Here is a look at some interesting stats from Royal Caribbean cruise ships from January through December 2024.

1.26 million kids sailed

1.25 million rock wall climbs

11.12 million ice cream cones served from Sprinkles

2.85 million pina coladas served

544,889 rides down The Ultimate Abyss

29,900 walks on Crown’s Edge

508,826 bumper car rides

276,367 ice skating sessions

Royal Caribbean currently has 29 cruise ships in their fleet, you can see a list of ships that have sailed with them in the past here. They visit over 300 ports around the world including their two private ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Their newest ship, Star of the Seas, will make its debut in two weeks. The second Icon class ship will sail seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.