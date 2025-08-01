shore excursions
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ships See Their 100 Millionth Guest

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships See Their 100 Millionth Guest

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 29 cruise ships in service, recently celebrated their 100 millionth guest.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships in port

Royal Caribbean began as Royal Caribbean Cruise Line in 1968 and their first ship, Song of Norway, entered service with them in 1970.

55 years later, over 100 million guests have taken a Royal Caribbean cruise. To celebrate this historic milestone, the cruise line is offering up to $100 in bonus savings on all cruises from the U.S.

This is in addition to their current deal that has up to $800 off cruises. You can view cruises and prices on Royal Caribbean here.

The 100 millionth guest on Royal Caribbean, the Duquette family, boarded Icon of the Seas in Miami, Florida and received upgrades and prizes including a cruise on Utopia of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean 100 millionth guest
The Duquette family (Chris, Madeline and Jillian) from Parkland, Florida, were named Royal Caribbean’s 100 millionth guests on the world’s best family vacation, Icon of the Seas. Alongside Royal Caribbean crew, the family celebrated the major milestone with upgrades and prizes.

Here is a look at some interesting stats from Royal Caribbean cruise ships from January through December 2024.

  • 1.26 million kids sailed
  • 1.25 million rock wall climbs
  • 11.12 million ice cream cones served from Sprinkles
  • 2.85 million pina coladas served
  • 544,889 rides down The Ultimate Abyss
  • 29,900 walks on Crown’s Edge
  • 508,826 bumper car rides
  • 276,367 ice skating sessions

Royal Caribbean currently has 29 cruise ships in their fleet, you can see a list of ships that have sailed with them in the past here. They visit over 300 ports around the world including their two private ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Their newest ship, Star of the Seas, will make its debut in two weeks. The second Icon class ship will sail seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ships See Their 100 Millionth Guest
Previous article
Cruise Line Adding New Perks for Guests Booking Suites
Next article
Royal Caribbean to Give Away Electric SUV to Lucky Cruiser in Singapore

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved