Royal Caribbean to Give Away Electric SUV to Lucky Cruiser in Singapore

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Royal Caribbean has announced a new giveaway campaign in Singapore in a first-of-its-kind partnership with electric vehicle company BYD Auto.   BYD, which adopted the slogan “Build Your Dreams”, is the largest electric vehicle maker in China.

The company is going to make someone’s dreams come true with a car giveaway. One lucky cruise guest with Royal Caribbean will win an all-electric BYD Sealion 7 SUV.

Royal Caribbean partership with BYD for car giveaway
Ovation of the Seas offers sailings out of Singapore starting in October of 2025 and well into 2026. Pictured with BYD Sealion 7 SUV pictured top left (Credit BYD)

The promotion, which is open only to residents of Singapore, runs from August 1 to October 1, 2025.   One person per stateroom can enter the sweepstakes and the form is currently live on Royal Caribbean’s website.

A New Partnership

BYD’s reach in the electric vehicle market has been growing by leaps and bounds over the last few years.  The same can be said of Royal Caribbean in the cruise industry. 

To kick off this new partnership, a special event was held at BYD’s flagship showroom in Singapore, where executives from both companies spoke about the shared spirit of innovation that led to the collaboration.

According to Seatrade Cruise News, Chad Grospe, Royal Caribbean’s Vice President of APAC, said that the partnership was a natural fit.

When we thought about putting this partnership together, we thought about innovation. We thought about luxury, and we immediately thought about BYD. So we wanted to bring something unique from the world’s largest cruise line to the world’s largest EV car manufacturer,” Grospe

The campaign is part of a broader trend in the cruise industry to become more eco-friendly, a common point of focus during the last Seatrade Cruise Global event.

How to Participate

To enter the contest, Singapore residents must book a Royal Caribbean cruise during the campaign period. The entry process is straightforward:

  1. Book a Cruise: Make a Royal Caribbean cruise booking between August 1 and October 1, 2025.
  2. Full Payment: The booking must be paid in full to qualify.
  3. Submit Entry Form: Participants must complete and submit a digital entry form to be entered into the drawing.

Every booking made counts as one entry. According to the contest rules, only one person per stateroom/bookingID is permitted to enter the sweepstakes. The winner of the Grand Prize will be announced in October 2025.

Singapore has a growing cruise population that has seen an uptrend over recent years. 

According to data from the Singapore Tourism Board, 2 million cruise passengers sailed out of Singapore in 2023, marking a new record for the city-state. This is an increase from the 1.8 million passengers who sailed in 2019, which was the previous record year before the pandemic.

Royal Caribbean offers more cruises out of Singapore than any other cruise line with 76 sailings currently available to book out of the local port.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
