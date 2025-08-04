shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Shorter Cruises in Europe for 2026

Cruise Line Adds Shorter Cruises in Europe for 2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Windstar Cruises has added shorter cruises in Europe that will launch in the spring of 2026.

windstar cruises short sailings in europe

These new three- to five-day cruises in Europe will take place during nine departure dates across five new itineraries.

The cruise line said that these new cruises are perfect for those who want to squeeze in more but are limited on vacation time.

Guests will board an overnight flight to Europe and board the ship after they land. These compact itineraries mix iconic cities with postcard-worthy hidden gems.

A few of these new cruises are:

  • A Taste of Southern France (3 nights) – Kayak near Sète, wander Collioure, and ride to the storybook citadel of Carcassonne.
  • La Dolce Vita in Italy & France (3 nights) – Sail past seaside villages, roam Corsican markets, and raise a glass in Tuscany.
  • Belgium: A Sweet Getaway (3 nights) – Discover Bruges’ canals, snack on Belgian chocolates, and admire fairytale architecture.
  • St. Malo Getaway (4 nights) – Sail through London’s Tower Bridge, then dive into the windswept beauty of France’s northern coast, Mont St. Michel, and beyond.

Windstar Cruises director of itinerary planning Jess Peterson gave the following statement about these new short cruises:

“These new sailings are designed for spontaneity and simplicity. They’re the perfect way to experience the Windstar style of travel—especially if you’re already traveling for work or play in Europe.

“With overnight flights from the East Coast, you can be sailing beneath the Tower Bridge or sipping wine in Southern France with minimal jet lag and no time wasted.”

The cruise line said that they will offer more short itineraries in 2027 and they will be announced next month.

Windstar Cruises is offering a special if you book by August 31, 2025. You will receive up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom and an All-In package (select alcohol, gratuities, Wi-Fi) valued at $99/day per person – almost $1,400 for two on a weeklong cruise.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Shorter Cruises in Europe for 2026
Previous article
New Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2025-2036

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved