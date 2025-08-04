Cruise Line Adds Shorter Cruises in Europe for 2026

Windstar Cruises has added shorter cruises in Europe that will launch in the spring of 2026.

These new three- to five-day cruises in Europe will take place during nine departure dates across five new itineraries.

The cruise line said that these new cruises are perfect for those who want to squeeze in more but are limited on vacation time.

Guests will board an overnight flight to Europe and board the ship after they land. These compact itineraries mix iconic cities with postcard-worthy hidden gems.

A few of these new cruises are:

A Taste of Southern France (3 nights) – Kayak near Sète, wander Collioure, and ride to the storybook citadel of Carcassonne.

– Kayak near Sète, wander Collioure, and ride to the storybook citadel of Carcassonne. La Dolce Vita in Italy & France (3 nights) – Sail past seaside villages, roam Corsican markets, and raise a glass in Tuscany.

– Sail past seaside villages, roam Corsican markets, and raise a glass in Tuscany. Belgium: A Sweet Getaway (3 nights) – Discover Bruges’ canals, snack on Belgian chocolates, and admire fairytale architecture.

– Discover Bruges’ canals, snack on Belgian chocolates, and admire fairytale architecture. St. Malo Getaway (4 nights) – Sail through London’s Tower Bridge, then dive into the windswept beauty of France’s northern coast, Mont St. Michel, and beyond.

Windstar Cruises director of itinerary planning Jess Peterson gave the following statement about these new short cruises:

“These new sailings are designed for spontaneity and simplicity. They’re the perfect way to experience the Windstar style of travel—especially if you’re already traveling for work or play in Europe.

“With overnight flights from the East Coast, you can be sailing beneath the Tower Bridge or sipping wine in Southern France with minimal jet lag and no time wasted.”

The cruise line said that they will offer more short itineraries in 2027 and they will be announced next month.

Windstar Cruises is offering a special if you book by August 31, 2025. You will receive up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom and an All-In package (select alcohol, gratuities, Wi-Fi) valued at $99/day per person – almost $1,400 for two on a weeklong cruise.