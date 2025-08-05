Is MSC Meraviglia Swapping New York for Miami? Passengers Share Email

Although it’s not yet been confirmed in a statement or press release by MSC Cruises, a growing number of guests are sharing a detailed email that MSC Meraviglia will be sailing out of PortMiami and not New York in the distant future.

The 5,600-passenger ship, a go-to vessel for New Yorkers since its 2023 debut in Brooklyn, might be packing its bags for Miami, Florida, come Winter 2026/2027.

On August 4, 2025, a Reddit user got the discussion going on a subreddit by posting a snippet of an email they claimed to have received from the cruise line. The email, which has since been corroborated by other passengers who received similar emails, directly addresses a cruise departing from New York on November 8, 2026.

The text reads in part:

“MSC Meraviglia will now sail from Miami, Florida during the Winter 2026/2027 season, offering 6- and 8-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. Due to this change, we regret to inform you that your sailing from New York has been cancelled.”

The email goes on to clarify, “With the ship’s move to Miami, we will no longer offer sailings from New York,” during that period.

Website Shows Change Underway

While a formal press release from MSC Cruises has yet to be issued, a look at the cruise line’s website shows the change is perhaps already in motion. The booking calendar for the MSC Meraviglia now shows several months from late 2026 into 2027 are unavailable for booking.

Some passengers stated that their early 2026 cruises on the ship have not been cancelled but sailings later in the year have been nixed.

“I have a cruise out of Brooklyn on Meraviglia planned for late March 2026 that is still on as scheduled. My one for Nov 2026 is cancelled though,” one MSC guest stated on the social media site.

Passenger Reactions to the News

One user vented their frustration after seeing the email, writing, “Got this email too for my Feb 2027 cruise. It’s a bummer for sure. I can only cruise during school breaks which are too expensive on most other cruise lines. Plus the ease of leaving out of NYC. Will have to decide if it’s worth it to switch our cruise and try Miami (20 hour drive vs price of flights and hotel the night before, uuugh).”

Another user noted the disappointment of losing the convenience of a nearby port. The email seems to have reached people with Winter 2026/2027 bookings, but it’s not clear how many have been affected.

Options for Affected Passengers

The email provides five choices for certain passengers with canceled bookings, emphasizing the cruise line’s attempt to offer flexibility:

Options 1 & 2: Rebook on a new Miami sailing on MSC Meraviglia for a 6- or 8-night itinerary in the same month. Incentives include “one extra night for free” for the 8-night option and non-refundable onboard credit of $50 or $100 per person.

Rebook on a new Miami sailing on MSC Meraviglia for a 6- or 8-night itinerary in the same month. Incentives include “one extra night for free” for the 8-night option and non-refundable onboard credit of $50 or $100 per person. Option 3: Rebook on any other 7-night MSC sailing from a U.S. port (Miami, Port Canaveral, or Galveston) with no change fees.

Rebook on any other 7-night MSC sailing from a U.S. port (Miami, Port Canaveral, or Galveston) with no change fees. Option 4: Receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid.

Receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid. Option 5: A full refund for those who wish to cancel their booking outright.

The Strategic Move

While the email is bad news for some who live in New York, this potential repositioning aligns with MSC Cruises’ broader goal for the North American market. The company has been expanding its presence in the U.S., particularly in Florida, which is a key market for Caribbean cruising.

By repositioning the popular—and one of my favorite MSC ships– MSC Meraviglia to PortMiami, the cruise line can strengthen its offerings from the “Cruise Capital of the World,” providing more variety alongside new ships like MSC World America.

This would give MSC more options in the region, capable of competing with other major cruise lines for the high-demand Florida market.

Still Unconfirmed by MSC

Despite the detailed email, MSC Cruises has not yet issued a public press release or statement confirming the change.

The email does provide a potential timeline for a public update, stating that the new Miami itineraries will be available for sale starting Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

This could be when the official website and booking systems are updated to reflect the change. Until then, cruisers with existing bookings from New York for the Winter 2026/2027 season should be checking their inboxes for similar notifications just in case this rumor ends up having some legs.