Royal Caribbean Ship’s Bow Photo Op Turning Some Heads

Everyone who has ever been on a cruise has probably imagined that iconic “King of the World” moment, standing at the bow with arms outstretched. But for safety reasons, that part of the ship is usually off-limits to passengers.

However, a recent post online reveals a new type of photo-op on some Royal Caribbean ships that allow passengers to not only access the bow but grab some incredible pictures of the moment as well.

I love getting pictures taken on a cruise ship. The photographers are usually really engaging and fun, you can get creative with poses, and the backdrop (whether real or otherwise) can be stunning.

But a new photo op on a Royal Caribbean ship has caught the eye of many cruisers online. A user on Reddit posted a screenshot of an offer they found in their cruise planner: “Exclusive Access to Ship Bow With Photo.”

The post quickly got some cruisers talking. The offer promises a unique photo opportunity right on the front of the ship, along with a 50% discount if you book an appointment. But the big question for everyone was about the cost.

So, How Much Does it Cost?

While the official price isn’t listed in the screen shot the user provided, one user shared their experience with a similar offer, giving everyone a glimpse into the cost of this kind of photo op.

I should note that Royal Caribbean often uses dynamic pricing based on demand.

One user commented:

“When we did it, the shoot was free and then you pay for the photos. I believe it was about $1200 for all 175 pictures they took, but if you buy any prints the price is half. We could have got 25 digital photos for $800, but we bought a $300 print to get all the photos for another $600.”

The a la carte pricing model means cruisers can expect to spend a good deal for a full photo package, with some potential savings if they purchase a print.

These types of on-location photo sessions usually cost more than a simple backdrop photo shoot on a cruise ship, and one user suggested that the price for a “bow shoot” would be the same as any other type of on-location photo session.

Is It Worth It?

This kind of offering shows how cruise lines are constantly creating new experiences for cruise passengers. And I’m guessing that for a photo session like this, others aren’t allowed out onto the bow during that time.

For some, the idea of getting a “Titanic-style” photo on the bow of the ship is a dream come true. For others, the cost might make them think twice.

The offer that was posted was scheduled for Day 4 of the cruise and is listed as a three-hour event with limited availability, so it’s on a first-come first-serve basis.

Not All Ships Offer It

If you’re scrambling to find this in your own Royal App, you might be out of luck. This type of photo op is often limited to specific ships or sailings.

In fact, it’s not a standard offering across the entire Royal Caribbean fleet. This means that while one cruiser might see it available for their vacation, another on a different ship might not have the same option.

Several comments in the social media posts referenced a few ships that have offered this recently.

The original poster saw this specific offer on Spectrum of the Seas. However, several commenters pointed out that on other ships, like those in the Voyager and Freedom classes (including Independence and Radiance), access to the bow is available to all passengers for free.