NCL Adding Adults-Only Beach Club to Two Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will be adding their adults-only Vibe Beach Club to two cruise ships this fall.

The Vibe Beach Club will be added to Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl when the ships go into dry dock this fall.

The Vibe Beach Club will replace the sundeck on deck 14, which is separate from the main pool. A new hot tub will be installed here and there will be 54 premium lounge chairs. Seven new private cabanas will also be added.

The Vibe Beach Club will have the following amenities:

  • Expansive views of the ocean
  • Full-service private bar
  • Personalized services including water spritzers, chilled towels and fruit skewers

The beach club is now open for bookings on Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Jewel. Guests can also pre-book one of the seven cabanas.

Following her three-week dry dock from September 25, 2025 – October 15, 2025, Norwegian Jewel will sail Panama Canal and Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Norwegian Pearl’s revitalizations will take place from November 3 – 23, 2025 before offering a variety of Bahamas, Caribbean and Panama Canal cruises from Miami.

Both cruise ships will visit NCL’s private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay, which will boast the following new features by the end of 2025:

  • New pier
  • The Great Life Lagoon
  • Heated pool
  • Splash Harbor, a 3,400 sq. ft complimentary splash pad
  • Welcome center

Next year, the private island will feature a nearly six-acre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, an 800-foot dynamic river, the industry’s first cliffside jumps and so much more debuting in 2026.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
