Carnival Guest Misses Ship Due to Highway Traffic; Here’s Why There Will be No Refund

Seeing your cruise ship sail away without you has to be one of the worst, gut-wrenching feelings you can have, especially when you’re desperate for a vacation.

After a cruise guest recently experienced this very thing, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador took the opportunity to recommend one of the most overlooked expenses when booking a cruise.

The cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald—the only one with such a title, by the way—recently shared a letter from a guest who, despite the ship still being in port, was denied boarding.

The letter sent to Heald detailed what must have been a stressful journey from Senoia, Georgia, to the Port of New Orleans (Port Nola), where Carnival Glory departs from. The drive is a long one, covering over 450 miles and typically taking more than seven hours.

Unfortunately, the family’s trip was interrupted by a major traffic accident on I-75.

Stranded at the Terminal

According to the guest’s account, they arrived at the terminal with only 50 minutes to spare before the ship’s scheduled departure. While they could see Carnival Glory still docked, the doors to the terminal were closed.

The guest wrote that they felt “left stranded” and were seeking a full refund, as their cousin had advised them to “write to you to complain and for our full refund.”

This is another reminder that just because you can see your cruise ship still docked at the port or pier, doesn’t mean you can actually get on it if you’re too late.

Heald’s Answer

Heald began his response by expressing empathy for the family’s difficult situation. “That’s awful that really is and I know the stress that you must have been under driving and there being a wreck a car accident… and delaying the traffic.”

However, he then provided an explanation of cruise line policy. Heald clarified that while guests are given assigned check-in times, a strict departure deadline is enforced.

He said that it is “very clearly written in many different places including on your booking and cruise manager” that guests must arrive on time.

Some users on social media have noted that Carnival issued a warning about the construction on the area and that extra time would be needed to get through the extra congestion.

Heald explained that the doors to the terminal legally have to close a set amount of time before the ship departs, a policy he believes is a federal law.

He used an analogy familiar to many travelers: just like the doors to an airplane close before departure, the terminal doors close for the ship. Even if the vessel is still at the pier, it may be waiting for the last of the luggage or provisions to be loaded, or for a pilot’s permission to leave.

Once the embarkation staff have left, it’s too late to board.

The Crux of the Matter: Travel Insurance

Heald told viewers that he would be personally writing back to the guests, but he was “pretty certain there’s nothing we can do to give them the full refund.” This led to his most important message, one he hoped influencers would spread: “Cruise insurance is not necessary… until it is.“

Heald’s message highlights the fact that unexpected situations like traffic accidents are the exact reason travel insurance exists. While a policy cannot turn back time, it can protect guests from losing the full cost of their trip in circumstances just like this one.

He concluded his remarks by reiterating the bottom line: “I’m so sorry this happened to you I truly truly am but remember you must be on time.”