Cruise Parent Gets Vacation-Saving Advice for Handling Naptime While on the Ship

Naps are one of those things you can’t stand when you’re a kid and you can’t stop thinking about when you’re a worn-out adult.

But one parent of small children was recently looking for some advice on how to handle that all-important naptime while also sailing on a cruise ship. After all, those normal schedules get thrown all out of wack when on “cruise ship time”.

So, how do you manage naptime and early bedtimes in a tiny cruise cabin without losing your mind—or your vacation? One parent posed this exact question on Reddit, and the community’s responses offered some practical and potentially vacation-saving insight.

The parent was planning a cruise with a 2.5-year-old and an almost 5-year-old and was struggling with the logistics of naptime and bedtime in a small space.

They were debating two ideas: using a travel crib with a blackout tent or creating a room divider with magnetic hooks. The post resonated with several other cruise parents who had faced the same issue.

Here’s a look at the best advice to help those kiddos squeeze in a nap time and not turn into worn-out little monsters.

The “Divide and Conquer” Method

The most popular and practical suggestion was to use a “divide and conquer” approach. If you’re traveling with another adult, this strategy is a game-changer.

As one user shared, “We used to use the divide and conquer approach—the napper sleeps and the other child goes with the other adult to get ice cream or do something else special or just hang out.”

This method ensures the napping child gets their rest while the older child gets some coveted one-on-one time. Some others agreed, suggesting one parent handle the younger one’s nap while the other takes the older child out for “some one-on-one time.”

It’s a win-win that keeps everyone happy and rested.

The Cabin Balcony: Your Personal Sanctuary

For those lucky enough to have a balcony cabin, the solution might be just a few feet away. One person described their daily routine: “I put my child in the crib (provided by the cruise line) and as he napped, I enjoyed relaxing book time on my balcony. The older one had some Dad time at the pool.”

The balcony becomes your own private escape—a quiet, sunny spot to read, listen to music, or simply enjoy the sea breeze while the little one sleeps soundly inside.

Leveraging the Kids’ Camp and Stroller Power

The ship’s “Kids’ Camp” (Camp Ocean, Adventure Ocean, Oceaner Club etc) isn’t just for evening fun; it’s a perfect solution for naptime, too.

“Why not let the 5yr old go to Kids Camp while the little one is napping?” suggested one person. This frees up the cabin, allowing the younger child to nap undisturbed while the older one is having a blast in a supervised environment.

Another cruiser suggested a creative alternative for younger toddlers: “Will your 2.5 year old fall asleep in a stroller? I wheeled my 2 year old around and the background noise of the ship put her right to sleep (afternoon) after a long morning of playing.”

A peaceful nap in a moving stroller allows you to keep exploring the ship or find a quiet spot on a deck chair.

DIY Hacks for Cabin Comfort

The original poster’s ideas were given all kinds of upgrades by others. The blackout tent for the travel crib was recommended by several.

Other parents offered clever, low-cost ideas. One person said, “What about buying some Sun lounger travel pegs, and ask for an extra sheet, then you could drape the sheet over the crib bars and clip in place with the pegs.”

What About Adults?

Since we’re on the topic, many adults who cruise love taking naps on the ship as well, whether it’s in the cabin or in a shady lounger somewhere on the lido deck.

Especially on a busy itinerary where the ship is in port almost every day, it’s important to have a little down time and have a little nap of your own to recharge. After all, your phone is not the only thing that’s out of battery at the end of some days.

But if you do want to being some kids along on a cruise, making sure they are fed up and rested up goes a long way to helping make the vacation fun and stress-free for everyone.