Norwegian Cruise Line Building a Waterpark With 19 Waterslides

Norwegian Cruise Line is building a waterpark on their private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

The Great Tides Waterpark is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026 and will not only have 19 waterslides, but also an area just for families.

The Great Tides Waterpark will have a, 800 foot-long lazy river, high-speed waterslides, glowing grotto bar, cliff jumps and more.

The centerpiece of the waterpark will be 170 foot tall The Tidal Tower that is loaded with thrilling waterslides. The area will also have the Caribbean’s only family slide where four guests can slide down at the same time.

The lazy river will have an immersive water experience complete with an accelerated current, a wadding pool, an illuminated grotto tunnel and swim-up bar.

Cliffside Cove will have two different cliff jumps, one 10 feet and the other 15.

Great Tides Waterpark will have an area for families called the Family Splash Zone.

The new Splash Harbour will be separate from the waterpark and a complimentary splash pad for kids that is surrounded by water activities. It will be located just steps from the pool and have a refreshment lounge with drinks for kids and adults.

These new features are in addition to the pier and Great Life Lagoon (28,000 sq. ft. oceanfront pool) that are currently under construction. Both are scheduled to open later this year.

David Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about enhancements coming to Great Stirrup Cay:

“Great Stirrup Cay has always been an amazing part of the Norwegian Cruise Line guest experience and continues to be one of our highest rated destinations. At 270 acres our private island provides us with an incredible blueprint to reinvent what guests can experience when they escape to ‘The Great Life’ with us.

“This new waterpark is an outstanding addition to our recent announcement about other amazing new amenities on the island soon to debut. With each phase of our enhancements, we’re bringing ashore more of what our guests love about sailing with NCL.

“Whether you want to relax by the huge new heated pool – complete with multiple swim up bars, are looking forward to racing down one of the 19 waterslides with your kids at Great Tides Waterpark, or just want to enjoy the ocean breeze from one of the hammocks at Hammock Bay, Great Stirrup Cay will soon boast even more ways to escape to YOUR ‘great life’ for a memorable vacation on and off the ship. I am thrilled to welcome our guests to the greatest private island in the Caribbean!”