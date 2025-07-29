Cruisers Sound off on Seat Saving, And NOT Just Those Pool Loungers

We often talk about the issue of lounge chair hogs on a cruise ship. But those aren’t the only seats that can be ‘saved’ on these massive floating resorts.

A recent Facebook post was shared on Reddit, and it ushered in hundreds of comments on the topic of seat saving.

Whether it’s in the main theater or in a busy lounge right before a comedian takes the stage, there are some unwritten rules. A couple of hundred cruisers chimed in to offer up their advice on whether or not seats should be saved and how you should handle it.

“The Rudest Guest”

The Reddit thread that started the lively discussion about the pros and cons of reserving seats all began with an image of the Facebook post which read as follows:

“Just met The Rudest Guest. We were saving a seat for some friends at the [trivia] game area and this man and his wife picked up our jackets and moved them even after being told we’re holding those seats for our friends. Some people have no class or home training.”

This post was later deleted after receiving negative feedback, after it was revealed just how strongly people felt about this kind of comment.

The “First Come, First Served” Camp: No Saving Allowed

Many cruisers firmly believe that if you want a seat, you need to be there to claim it. This sentiment was echoed repeatedly throughout the thread.

One user, responding directly to the post, stated: “I consider those saving seats to be rude. If you want to be at an event, or the casino, be there. Don’t have someone saving you a seat. That keeps others from being able to participate or actually sit where they like.”

Another user, put it like this: “If you’re not there, you’re not there. What’s this saving thing?” Still another said, “Agree with the hating saving seats. Be there or be square!” A regular sentiment in the comment section was to “show up on time like everyone else“.

The original poster of the Reddit thread also shared a personal experience at a comedy club where they refused to move from seats a group was trying to save for family. The host informed the group that “he couldn’t make me move.” They summed it up, “Show up when doors open like the rest of us or get stuck sitting in the back.”

Putting Your Seat Saving on Someone Else

And then there’s the issue of making someone else the “bad guy”. By asking someone else to save a seat for you, you’re putting them in an often very uncomfortable position.

One Reddit comment stated, “I hate saving seats in venues more than I hate people saving loungers on the lido deck. There are other places you can go to catch some sun that aren’t right next to the pool. For a comedy show or a production show you have to be in that specific venue.”

This user even recounted an instance on a Norwegian ship where an usher told a woman “too bad” when she tried to save seats for her family, then seated other guests there.

Beyond the etiquette debate, some users highlighted the personal stress involved in being the designated seat saver. One person admitted, “It’s extremely stressful for me to save seats for other people.”

Another confessed, “I travel with my mom and she always tries to save seats for 6+ people and it’s a bit embarrassing lol.”

The No-Shows

“The seat savers annoy me because half the time their missing party never shows. Wait outside and get seated when your party shows up like adults,” one person said.

After all, if the group can’t be relied on to show up on time before the show, there’s a good chance they don’t show up at all, or maybe half-way through the show. And no one wants those glaring eyes from the couple behind them that were told they “can’t sit there” because someone used their hoodie and flip flops to save an entire row.

Short-Term Saves and Small Groups

While many comments opposed seat saving altogether, some cruisers acknowledge that there are acceptable circumstances for it, typically for short durations or a small number of seats.

One offered a nuanced view: “As for shows, I think it’s ok within reason. Saving 2 seats is fine. Saving 6? That’s pretty excessive..you certainly shouldn’t be taking the better seating if you party isn’t ready.” They also noted, “The people who drive me nuts are the people in my party who are never ready and always need their seats saved.”

Some users said there should be a clear time limit: “Like, ten minutes or less? Fine. More than that and no.”

Many were ok with very short-term seat saving. For instance, “They could have had to use the restroom, went for a drink, etc.” one Reditor stated, adding, “anything beyond that is inconsiderate.”

Some were fine with limited seat saving, but with more major caveat. “Saving one or two seats at an event for your travel companions who are five minutes behind you, I feel is fine UNLESS the event has started. Once an event starts, saved seats should be surrendered,” one user stated.

Unnecessary Conflict

That heading might seem redundant. I mean, this your cruise vacation after all, and just about any conflict should be seen as unnecessary.

But seat saving often escalates to direct confrontations, and cruise lines are taking note. One user recalled a past Carnival policy: “the screens outside the Punchliner Comedy Club saying something like ‘seat saving is not allowed.‘” Signs are often posted to say that after 40 minutes, items left in seats unattended will be removed.”

Conflicts are common. One person in the thread shared a dramatic incident where seat savers “started fights with people over it and started threatening people. They were removed and almost kicked off the ship. Over SEATS.”

Maybe it’s just me but, that’s just not worth all the fuss.

Some Solutions and Considerations

Beyond the debate, some users offered potential solutions. One suggested a simple check at the door: “All it would take is one person at the door asking if your party is all here. If yes, go on in and take your seats, if no, step aside until everyone is there.”

Some cruisers also asked for better venue design for those with mobility issues.

Despite strong feelings about seat saving, there was a general agreement in the comments that physically moving someone’s belongings, as happened in the original post, crosses a line.

Bottom Line

While a strict “first come, first served” approach is recommended by many, some flexibility for short seat vacancies is generally seen as OK. The key takeaway from the discussion: communication and consideration can go a really long way.

And if you really want your seat saved the best way to do so is to—well, actually sit on it.