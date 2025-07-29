shore excursions
First Look at New Itineraries on Celebrity Cruises in 2027-2028

Ben Souza
Cruise News

Last week, Cruise Fever published the opening deployment schedule for Celebrity Cruises for sailings in 2027-2028.

Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity in Piraeus, Greece. Photo: Cruise Fever

Celebrity Cruises will release these new cruises in five batches starting on August 5, 2025. The first batch on August 5 is for cruises to Canada/England, Europe, Japan and spring Transatlantics.

Bookings for the following itineraries on nine Celebrity cruise ships open for sale on August 5, 2025.

Canada, New England & Bermuda

Celebrity Silhouette will sail seven- to 13-night cruises from Boston and Cape Liberty, New Jersey. This includes stops in Iceland and Greenland.

One cruise will visit Bermuda, three to Iceland Greenland, and four to Maine and Canada.

Europe

Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Xcel will all offer cruises in Europe.

Celebrity Ascent will homeport in Civitavecchia (Rome) and offer 10-14 night to Greece, Italy, Turkey and Malta.

Celebrity Apex will sail from Southampton on seven- to 14-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and Scandinavia.

Celebrity Constellation will offer cruises from Barcelona and Italy that visit Croatia, France, Italy and Spain.

Celebrity Eclipse will sail from Amsterdam, Athens, and Ravenna, Italy on seven- to 13-night cruises to Europe.

Celebrity Equinox will homeport in Barcelona and offer nine-, 10-, and 11-night cruises around the Mediterranean.

Celebrity Infinity will sail from Athens, Greece and seven-, eight, nine-, 10-, 11-, and 12-night cruises to Greece and Croatia.

Celebrity Xcel will sail from Barcelona and Athens on a variety of sailings to the Italian and French Riviera.

Celebrity Xcel
Celebrity Xcel is the next new ship from Celebrity Cruises that will debut in November 2025.

Asia

Celebrity Millennium will sail from both Tokyo and South Korea offering 12- and 13-night cruises around Japan and South Korea. One 15-night sailing will visit Hong Kong and Vietnam before ending in Singapore.

These newly announced itineraries from Celebrity Cruises will open for bookings on August 5, 2025.

You can see all five phases of Celebrity’s opening deployment schedule for 2027-2028 here.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
