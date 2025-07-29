Royal Caribbean: There’s New Travel Requirements for Cruises to Alaska & Canada

shore excursions
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean sent an email to travel advisors today informing them of travel documentation that is now needed for some guests for cruises to Alaska that include visits to Canada.

The email stated that this new documentation is effective immediately through September. The email started by saying: “We would like to inform you of important updates regarding the travel documentation needed for Alaska sailings that include visits to Canada.”

Guests from select countries will now be required to present a U.S. Visa or an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) to board a Royal Caribbean cruise to Alaska.

To verify the specific documentation that you need to board the ship and visit Alaska, please click here.

Depending on your departure port and nationality, you may also need a Canadian Visitor’s Visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). To confirm the documentation required for your Royal Caribbean cruise, please click here.

Royal Caribbean is recommending that all travel advisors contact their clients to make sure they have the proper documents well in advance of their cruise.

Royal Caribbean currently has four cruise ships sailing to Alaska: Quantum of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas.

Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas sail from Seattle while Radiance of the Sea and Serenade of the Seas depart from Vancouver.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
