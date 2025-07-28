shore excursions
Cruise NewsYou Can Cruise With the Cast of the Love Boat in November

You Can Cruise With the Cast of the Love Boat in November

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Princess Cruises has announced a special sailing this November where you can cruise with the cast of the beloved TV show, The Love Boat.

Regal Princess cruise ship

The Love Boat Celebration at Sea will take place on Regal Princess, a week-long cruise to the Western Caribbean that will depart from Galveston on November 16, 2025. The cruise will visit Roatan and have an overnight stay in Cozumel, Mexico.

Cynthia Lauren Tewes, known for playing cruise director Julie McCoy on the show, and Charo will reunite with the following cast of the Love Boat on the cruise:

  • Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing)
  • Fred Grandy (Burl “Gopher” Smith)
  • Ted Lange (Isaac Washington)
  • Bernie Kopell ( Dr. Adam  Bricker)

The cruise will have meet-and-greets, themed activities and exclusive live performances by Charo.

Also now available is the exclusive “Captain Package” — offering guests unforgettable experiences and special access.

Available for a limited number of guests, this package will include highlights such as The Love Boat Lounge: Cast Cocktail Hour, the Bon Voyage Dinner with the Love Boat Cast, and exclusive commemorative merchandise to celebrate this iconic voyage.

fan favorites Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo will join The Love Boat Celebration at Sea aboard Regal Princess
Fan favorites Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo will join The Love Boat Celebration at Sea aboard Regal Princess

Rebecca Thomson Foley, Princess Cruises Head of Entertainment, gave the following statement:

“We’re honored to welcome Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo aboard Regal Princess for a joyful celebration that brings the magic of The Love Boat to life.

“This iconic show introduced the world to the joy of cruising, and reuniting with original cast members including Jill, Fred, Ted, and Bernie—and now Cindy and Charo—makes this sailing a dream cruise for fans and a thrill for new to Love Boat guests.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsYou Can Cruise With the Cast of the Love Boat in November
Previous article
Best All-Inclusive Cruises for 2025-2026: Top 7 Cruise Lines
Next article
Norwegian Cruise Line Building a Waterpark With 19 Waterslides

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved