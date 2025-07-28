You Can Cruise With the Cast of the Love Boat in November

Princess Cruises has announced a special sailing this November where you can cruise with the cast of the beloved TV show, The Love Boat.

The Love Boat Celebration at Sea will take place on Regal Princess, a week-long cruise to the Western Caribbean that will depart from Galveston on November 16, 2025. The cruise will visit Roatan and have an overnight stay in Cozumel, Mexico.

Cynthia Lauren Tewes, known for playing cruise director Julie McCoy on the show, and Charo will reunite with the following cast of the Love Boat on the cruise:

Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing)

Fred Grandy (Burl “Gopher” Smith)

Ted Lange (Isaac Washington)

Bernie Kopell ( Dr. Adam Bricker)

The cruise will have meet-and-greets, themed activities and exclusive live performances by Charo.

Also now available is the exclusive “Captain Package” — offering guests unforgettable experiences and special access.

Available for a limited number of guests, this package will include highlights such as The Love Boat Lounge: Cast Cocktail Hour, the Bon Voyage Dinner with the Love Boat Cast, and exclusive commemorative merchandise to celebrate this iconic voyage.

Rebecca Thomson Foley, Princess Cruises Head of Entertainment, gave the following statement:

“We’re honored to welcome Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo aboard Regal Princess for a joyful celebration that brings the magic of The Love Boat to life.

“This iconic show introduced the world to the joy of cruising, and reuniting with original cast members including Jill, Fred, Ted, and Bernie—and now Cindy and Charo—makes this sailing a dream cruise for fans and a thrill for new to Love Boat guests.”