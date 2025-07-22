Celebrity Beyond Arrives in Freeport for Repairs

shore excursions
Ben Souza
Celebrity Beyond departed from Miami and arrived in Freeport, Bahamas for repairs.

celebrity beyond freeport
Celebrity Beyond in Freeport, Bahamas this morning. Photo Credit: Cruise Radio

Celebrity Cruises canceled this week’s sailing on Celebrity Beyond due to a technical issue that affects the ship’s speed. The cruise was originally going to be delayed a day but Celebrity said that repairs would take longer than expected.

Celebrity said in a statement that “while their teams have been working diligently, we need additional time to complete necessary assessments and repairs.”

The cruise ship arrived at the Grand Bahama Shipyard last night where repairs will be made to the vessel. The shipyard is only 90 nautical miles from PortMiami.

The next scheduled cruise on Celebrity Beyond is a seven-night sailing from Miami to the Western Caribbean on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Port stops on the cruise include Cozumel, Falmouth, and the Cayman Islands. The cruise will also have three sea days.

Guests who were on the canceled sailing will receive a full refund of their cruise fare and a Future Cruise Credit worth 100% of the cruise fare that they paid.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the situation with Celebrity Beyond and will have any and all updates as more information comes in.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
