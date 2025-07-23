New Cruise Itinerary Includes Tickets to the Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Celestyal Cruises has added a new itinerary for December that will allow guests to attend the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Guests will have the option to choose between seven or five nights with both options including tickets to the F1 race and practice sessions.

The cruise will take place on Celestyal Journey, a 1,260 passenger ship. The two options that guests will have are as follows.

A seven-night “Sail & Stay” that starts on December 4, 2025. It will include the following:

Two night stay at a four-star hotel in Abu Dhabi

Tickets to the first and second practice sessions, qualifying and race day

Five-night cruise that stops in Dubai (overnight) and Sir Bani Yas Island.

The seven-night “Sail & Stay” starts at $2,138 per guest.

The second option is a five-night cruise that departs on December 6, 2025. It will include:

Tickets to the third practice session, qualifying and race day

Five-night cruise that stops in Dubai (overnight) and Sir Bani Yas Island.

This shorter option starts at $1,418 per guest.

All cruise fares include scheduled track transfers, a cocktail reception on embarkation day, a private beachside party at Sir Bani Yas, all meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities.

In addition to tickets to watch the action, Formula 1 driver, entrepreneur, author and broadcaster David Coulthard will be onboard as a guest speaker to discuss the race weekend. He will be joined by UK sports broadcaster and commentator, Laura Winter.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, said the following about this new itinerary:

“We’re thrilled to have David and Laura returning to Celestyal to help us deliver another unmissable experience in the Arabian Gulf.

“This new itinerary is a once-in-a-lifetime voyage combining the high-octane thrills and prestige of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with an immersive cruise experience. It’s the ideal curtain raiser to our Arabian Gulf season, and perfect for guests who crave adventure and cultural immersion – all provided at out-of-this-world value.”