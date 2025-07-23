Cruise Line Pays Local Villages Directly; $23 Per Passenger for a More ‘Welcomed’ Visit

Norway’s battle against overtourism has been in the spotlight over the last few years. But one cruise line is offering up a different kind of approach that still allows cruisers to see quaint destinations while directly benefiting the local communities they visit.

What kind of benefit? NOK 250 or $23 per passenger is paid to the village, allowing these locations to pocket over $11,000, since the cruise line’s ships only carry around 500 guests.

The cruise line is Hurtigruten, a Norwegian cruise company known for its small, agile ships and focus on sustainability. Its goal in this new endeavor is to provide a more authentic interaction with these Norwegian villages. Along with a monetary incentive, these visits will also offer a more “welcomed” experience for both visitors and locals.

And of course, it helps that Hurtigruten has been sailing these waters for a very long time, having traveled along Norwegian coastlines for over 130 years.

What About Those Port Fees?

Traditionally, cruise ships pay a variety of fees when they dock – including wharfage, pilotage, security, and passenger taxes.

These payments typically go to port authorities and government bodies, supporting large-scale infrastructure and general public services.

So, sure, while these fees paid by passengers pay for essential port operations, these funds often don’t directly benefit the small businesses and individual residents within the visited towns.

This new “Open Village” program by Hurtigruten fundamentally changes that.

It involves a direct payment of approximately $23 USD per traveler to the participating villages: Bessaker, Træna, and Sæbø.

This means each village can potentially earn up to €10,600 (roughly $11,448 USD) per ship visit during the summer season. This model makes sure that tourism revenue goes straight to the heart of the community.

Big Help for Small Villages

For these tiny Norwegian communities, with combined populations under a thousand, this direct funding is proving to be an economic lifeline.

Knut Johan Monkan, from Coastal Host Bessaker, emphasized the impact:

“In a village of just 170 people, 12 businesses benefit directly, from activity providers to artists, bakers and local producers. Without this initiative, places like FABrikken, our new restaurant, and Stokkøy Bakeri, named Norway’s best bakery in 2023, would not have managed to keep going. The ripple effects are wide-reaching, and Hurtigruten’s presence is essential to creating a sustainable, living village and district.”

This revenue allows local business to thrive, while also putting a greater spotlight on unique experiences and cultures. It’s really a win-win for both the villages and the passengers, that get to see something beyond the “touristy brochure”.

Beyond the Crowds

With European cruise destinations like Spain and Greece limiting cruise tourism and general tourism overall, this program is offering another solution.

Norway is indeed dealing with the challenges of overtourism in hotspots such as the Lofoten Islands and Tromsø.

The “Open Village” program focuses on “slow” and “mindful” travel with smaller ships, carrying up to 500 passengers to visit these quaint locations.

This allows tourists to be more spread out on top of allowing them to engage with local communities instead of just breezing through them on a tour bus.

Odd Tore Skildheim, head of product development for the cruise line, gave the idea beyond this concept:

“These villages, with a combined population of fewer than 1,000, are not just points on a map. Through our ‘Open Village’ concept, there is no cost to our guests. Our aim is for guests to feel truly welcomed and for locals to feel genuinely supported.” He further highlighted that the program would lead to “more genuine connections while travelling.”

Getting the Real Deal and Not a Tourist Trap

Passengers on these “Open Village” cruises are offered truly immersive activities like woodcarving, festive village parades, live music, and exploring historic sites like ancient farms and rock carvings.

Travelers can also learn about local traditions, hear personal stories, and enjoy some homemade coffee, cake, and traditional Norwegian meat soup.

In Træna, one of Norway’s oldest fishing communities, passengers can take a self-guided tour. And Sæbø offers live church concerts and insights into the region’s history at its Avalanche Centre.

Partnering with Local Communities

By directly investing in the communities they visit, cruise lines can actually partner with these local villages and not just transport more tourists.

The “Open Village” model reflects a growing demand from travelers for experiences that are not only enjoyable but also contribute positively to the places they explore. After all, nothing ruins an experience like seeing picket signs against tourism when you’re a tourist in a city.

This approach seeks to introduce a welcome mat over a protest, and time will tell how effective it is.