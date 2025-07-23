NCL Announces Over 500 New Cruises for 2027

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced over 500 new sailings for the spring and summer of 2027 on 20 ships from nearly 30 homeports.

These new cruises will set sail between April and October 2027 and visit more than 150 unique ports around the world in 59 countries. This includes 170 overnight ports in places like Istanbul, Reykjavik and Bermuda.

Almost every cruise to the Caribbean and Bahamas will visit one of Norwegian’s private destinations, Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye.

Great Stirrup Cay, a private island in The Bahamas, is currently being expanded with a pier under construction so ships will no longer have to tender. The pier is expected to open in late 2025 and will be able to accommodate multiple ships at the same time.

Other additions to the island include a tram system, an oversized heated pool, and extensions to the adult-only retreat and family-friendly Horizon Park.

Eight NCL cruise ships will visit the Caribbean and Bahamas in 2027 including Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Luna. Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Escape.

Cruises will also be offered from Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

Eight ships will sail in Europe with most cruises being seven-nights in length. Port-intensive itineraries will be offered that spend 90% of their time in port with an average stay of 11 hours.

Cruises to Europe will depart from 10 different homeports. Overnight and late night port visits will take place in:

Istanbul, Turkey

Copenhagen, Denmark

Hamburg, Germany

Santorini, Greece

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Ibiza, Spain

Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will offer nine- and 11-night cruises across Europe.

NCL’s midsized ships will also sail in the region visiting lesser known ports that mega-ships are unable to stop at.

Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy will all offer cruises to Alaska. All cruises will be seven-nights in length except for some Norwegian Joy sailings that will be nine- and 10-nights long.

Beginning May 10, 2027 through September 20, 2027, Norwegian Jade will sail a series of seven-day open-jaw sailings between Vancouver, British Columbia and Whittier, Alaska and feature iconic scenic cruising along Hubbard Glacier or Glacier Bay on each voyage. Guests will also able to immerse themselves even more in the Last Frontier by adding an NCL Cruisetour to their reservation so they can explore Denali National Park.

Norwegian Spirit will remain in the Pacific through December 2027 offering cruises to Australia, Fiji, French Polynesia and Hawaii.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these new sailings:

“We’re proud to be the cruise line of choice for travelers who want MORE out of their vacation – MORE freedom, MORE destinations and MORE unforgettable experiences.

“Our spring and summer 2027 deployment clearly brings our promise to life, offering something for everyone. Whether guests are hopping between European cities nearly every day, taking in Alaska’s natural beauty from ships custom-built to bring the outdoors in, or kicking back on the beach with family and friends at one of our two resort-style destinations, there’s no shortage of ways to relax, explore, and create unforgettable memories.

“I’m especially excited about the all-new experiences coming to Great Stirrup Cay, our private island in the Bahamas, that will truly provide guests with a variety of options —it’s all about giving guests MORE of what they love.”