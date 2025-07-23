Changes MSC Cruises Is Making to Their Next World Class Ship

MSC Cruises is adding new entertainment to MSC World Asia, their third World class ship that will debut in December 2026. The cruise line is also making three exciting changes that include a brand new venue and new designs for Luna Park and The Harbour.

Here is a look at the different entertainment offerings that will be on MSC World Asia.

What’s New

The Clubhouse will be a retro-inspired place where families can play together. It will have everything from basketball, bumper cars, and roller skating to a LEGO Family Zone.

Luna Park and The Harbour will be redesigned but yet have returning favorites that guests love.

Luna Park, a two-deck multi-purpose entertainment venue, will lost game shows, parties and themed events. The main arena space is wrapped in immersive digital displays, ceiling projections, and dynamic lighting and sound.

It will host daily youth activities and act as the ship’s main nightclub venue in the evenings, with curated DJ sets and party experiences running well past midnight.

The Harbour returns to MSC World Asia with an Asian-inspired redesign and it will have the longest dry slide at sea at 266.7 feet. Cliffhanger, a swing that takes guests 164 over the ocean, will be part of the expansive outdoor park.

Entertainment Offerings

Entertainment will take place in the Panoroma Lounge, World Theatre and the World Promenade.

The Panoroma Lounge offers offers panoramic sea views with live music and a dance floor. In the evening, cabaret-style entertainment takes place in a laid back atmosphere.

The World Theatre will host spectacular stage shows that range from musicals to acrobatic shows to concerts. There will be multiple seatings each night to accommodate all schedules guests may have.

The open-air boardwalk, World Promenade, will feature lights shows, live music and the LEGO Parade. There will also be several dining and drink venues here.

MSC World Asia will feature over 40 bars, lounges and restaurants that include six specialty dining options.

There will be over 20 different types of staterooms for guests to choose from that range from inside cabins to the MSC Yacht Club, a ship-within-a-ship concept.

Other features on MSC World Asia include:

Seven swimming pools

13 hot tubs

Dedicated Doremi kids club

Waterpark

Video arcades

Expansive Aurea Spa

MSC World Asia is scheduled to debut in December 2026 and will sail its inaugural season in Europe offering seven-night cruises.

The ship is currently scheduled to remain in Europe at least through the summer of 2027.