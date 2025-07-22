Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back $1 Upgrades and $49 Deposits

Carnival Cruise Line is once again offering their Save & Sail Semi-Annual Sale that is good on cruises that depart through 2028.

Carnival is in the middle of celebrating the grand opening of Celebration Key, their newest port that opened this past weekend in The Bahamas. Now, the cruise line offering special deals on cruises to the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Alaska, Europe and Mexico.

Carnival’s Save & Sail Semi-Annual Event includes the following:

Cruise deposits reduced to $49 per person

$1 Cabin upgrades

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Good on cruises through April 2028

Offer code PEM

Sale ends on July 26, 2025

View Best Deals on Carnival

The $49 deposits are good for all cruises that are two- to nine-days in length with a few exceptions.

The exceptions are sailings to Alaska, Europe and cruises on their three Excel class ships (Mardi Gras, Celebration and Jubilee). For all of these cruises and sailings that are 10+ days in length, cruise deposits will be $149 per person.

The offer is good on new bookings from July 22-26, 2025.

It includes Early Saver Protection that guarantees that you get the best possible price for your cruise. If the price drops after you book, you can move to the lower rate.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony). Room location upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

For complete terms and conditions of this sail from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your favorite travel agent or visit Carnival.com.