UPDATE: Celebrity Cruises Cancels Sailing on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises has canceled the next sailing on Celebrity Beyond out of Miami due to technical issues with the ship.

Yesterday, Celebrity Cruises sent out a letter to guests who were booked on the July 20, 2025 sailing telling them that their cruise would be delayed by one day. They were offered compensation for the missed day of their cruise and a hotel stay.

Now, Celebrity Cruises has sent out another letter to them telling them that their cruise has been canceled.

Celebrity Beyond is currently experiencing technical issues that affects the speed of the ship. Repairs will take more time than originally thought so cruise line has no choice but to cancel the cruise.

The letter sent to guests stated the following:

“Dear Guest, We want to share an important update regarding your upcoming sailing on Celebrity Beyond. As we shared yesterday, during our previous voyage, the ship experienced a technical issue that affected its speed. While our teams have been working diligently, we need additional time to complete necessary assessments and repairs.

“After carefully considering all options, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the July 20, 2025 sailing. We sincerely apologize for this unexpected change and the disruption this causes to your travel plans. We know we can’t give you your vacation time back, however, we do remain committed to making this right.”

Compensation for Passengers

Guests will receive a full refund of any paid portion of their cruise fare, this includes non-refundable deposits.

Celebrity Cruises said that as a gesture of goodwill, they will also be providing guests with a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) worth 100% of their cruise fares. They will receive it in an email sometime in the next two weeks.

If a guest used an FCC to pay for their cruise, their original FCC will be reinstated.

This process will be automatic and guests will receive their refunds within 14 days.

If a guest booked their flight through Celebrity Cruises, the cruise line will be contacting them for new travel details.

For guests who booked travel on their own, Celebrity Cruises will refund them up to $200 for domestic flights and $400 for international flight chances.

The cruise line is also giving guest an additional one night hotel reimbursement up to $250. All they need to do is email receipts to [email protected] with their name, booking number, ship, sail date and contact info.

Celebrity Cruises ended the letter by saying that they were thankful for the incredible patience shown by guests. They apologized for the disruption of their cruise vacation and how they hope to welcome guests back onboard again soon.

The canceled sailing on Celebrity Beyond was originally scheduled to depart from Miami today on a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. The ship was scheduled to visit Nassau, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

Note: This article was updated on July 20, 2025.