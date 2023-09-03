Cruise Lines Roll Out Deals for Labor Day 2023

Cruise lines are once again offering deals over Labor Day Weekend that range from free drinks to free airfare to 75% off the second guest in a cabin on cruises over the next few years.



Here is a rundown of what the different cruise lines are offering for cruise deals this Labor Day.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 70% off the second guest in a stateroom, $250 FREE with CruiseFirst, free unlimited drinks, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free WiFi, free airfare, and 3rd and 4th guests sail for free. View Best Prices on Norwegian

Princess Cruises – Princess is offering up to 50% off cruises that comes with a Best Price Guarantee so you know you’re getting the best possible price on your vacation. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Royal Caribbean – The world’s largest cruise line is offering a Labor Day sale that has cruises up to $650 off, 30% off all cruises, and kids sail for free on select sailings. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival, America’s Cruise Line, has cruises up to 35% off and deposits lowered to 50% of their original price. This deal is good on Carnival cruises through April 2026. View Best Prices on Carnival

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity is offering 75% off the second guest in a stateroom and up to $200 in credit to spend once you are on the ship. View Best Prices on Celebrity Cruises

MSC Cruises – MSC’s Labor Day Sale offers free drinks, free WiFi, and up to $400 in on board credit that you can spend once you are on the ship. View Best Prices on MSC

Holland America Line – Holland America is offering up to 45% off cruises, cruise deposits marked down to $99, and $300 in credit for you to spend on the ship. View Best Prices on Holland America

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Sea offers two night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach. The cruise line is offering cruises for two for $99 with free upgrades to ocean view cabins on select cruises. Visit MargaritavilleatSea.com

Virgin Voyages – Adults only cruises on Virgin Voyages out of Miami are up to $900 off and come with up to $600 in free drinks. This Labor Day sale from Virgin ends on September 5, 2023. View Best Deals on Virgin

Azamara – Azamara’s cruise ships spend more time in port than any other cruise line. For Labor Day, they are offering four free nights and $600 in credit to spend on the ship. View Best Prices on Azamara

Oceania Cruises – Oceania is offering a four category upgrade on 60 cruises. The cruise line’s simply MORE package includes 2for1 cruise fares, free airfare, free transfers, free excursions, free WiFi, and free specialty dining. View Best Prices on Oceania

For complete details of each cruise line’s Labor Day sale, visit the cruise line’s website or contact your local travel professional.