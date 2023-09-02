Major Cruise Line Starts Sailing From New Homeport on the East Coast

A major cruise line began sailing from a new homeport on the East Coast yesterday and they will have two cruise ships based there for the upcoming season.



Norwegian Cruise Line sailed from the Port of Baltimore yesterday for the first time in the cruise line’s history. NCL will have Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun sail from Baltimore to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada and New England.

The two Norwegian cruise ships will sail from Baltimore this fall with Norwegian Sky returning to the port in September 2024.

“Norwegian is one of the top cruise lines in the world, and they recognize that Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is an amazing partner, offering convenient access and outstanding service,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “The arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line heightens the impact of cruising as an economic engine for our state. The industry already generates nearly 400 jobs and $63 million in annual local business revenues.”

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The Port of Baltimore has offered year-round cruises since 2009.

“Today marks a history-making moment for Norwegian Cruise Line, as we sail from the vibrant city of Baltimore for the first time,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our voyages from the Port of Baltimore offer guests the best that cruising on the East Coast has to offer, with a convenient homeport option that allows them to experience both the breathtaking fall foliage of Canada and New England and warm weather winter escapes in Bermuda and the Caribbean. As we continue to grow our fleet of now 19 ships, we actively look for new opportunities and communities to introduce the Norwegian Cruise Line experience. This fall, we’ll also celebrate the one-year anniversary of our Military Appreciation program, where we honor active and retired service members with exclusive offers and onboard experiences. Given the strong military community in Baltimore and the surrounding areas, we look forward to having these service members participate in our program and join us at sea soon.”

“We’re very happy to have Norwegian, one of the top cruise lines in the world, sailing from the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Port Administration – Port of Baltimore Interim Acting Executive Director Brian Miller. “Our cruise terminal’s unique location allows for easy access for cruise passengers from many Eastern and Midwestern states. Our local market is also one of the wealthiest in the nation. These are significant reasons why we’ve been successful as a cruise port.”

Norwegian joins Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line offering cruises from Baltimore.