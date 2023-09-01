Cruise Line Completes Comeback With Second Ship Returning to Service

Crystal, one of the world’s most luxurious cruise lines, completed their comeback today when their second and newest cruise ship, Crystal Symphony, returned to service in Athens, Greece.



Crystal, formerly known as Crystal Cruises, was acquired by Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group last summer after the cruise line’s parent company filed for bankruptcy.

The company spent $150 million renovating both cruise ships and now Crystal Symphony will sail from Athens today with 606 guests on board.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Crystal Symphony now boasts larger, revamped suites, award-winning specialty dining restaurants, and expansive public spaces.

Sponsored Links



The ship features a nearly 1:1 guest to crew ratio with more than 80% of the crew returning from before the takeover. The vessel also has an impressive 84.2 cu. ft. per passenger.

“We are so proud that Crystal Symphony has officially joined Crystal Serenity back in the water, signaling an exciting new chapter for Crystal – two ships refurbished and back in service in under a year is completely unprecedented,” said Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group. “The ship’s exceptional enhancements reflect our unwavering commitment to providing guests with inspiration and enrichment as they sail to the globe’s most coveted destinations.”

Following the ship’s inaugural cruise from Athens to Istanbul, Crystal Symphony will sail eastward, towards exciting destinations such as Santorini, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

For the remainder of 2023, the cruise ship will sail throughout Oceania visiting popular ports including Sydney, Auckland, Papua New Guinea and Bali.

In addition to Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity being back in service, the cruise line recently announced that they are currently working with advisors, lenders and export credit agents to sign a memorandum of agreement with two European shipbuilders.

The agreement is poised to include the development of four new cruise ships in the next six years including two classic ships and two expedition vessels.