Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Returning to Maui Next Week

Norwegian Cruise Line Returning to Maui Next Week

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
75 Shares
Share75
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to Maui next week when Pride of America visits the Hawaiian island. The cruise ship stopping visit the island earlier this month due to the wildfires on the west side.

NCL is returning to Maui with the guidance and encouragement of the governor and the Maui community.  Pride of America has been sailing around Hawaii for 18 years and is the only major cruise ship that offers week long cruises around Hawaii.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“We have a strong connection with the people and islands of Hawai’i and long history of bringing guests from all over the world year-round to this paradise in the Pacific,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “When we heard of the tragic wildfires, we were quick to mobilize our network to support local recovery efforts in Maui. We temporarily adjusted our itineraries to avoid stressing the destination further, we donated $50,000 to Maui United Way, and together alongside our partners have collected and will be donating over $150,000 in supplies such as food, clothing and mattresses. We look forward to returning to this incredibly special destination soon with the guidance and support of the local community, Hawai’i Tourism Authority and encouragement Governor Green.”

Sponsored Links

Hawai’i State Governor Josh Green, M.D. said, “We appreciate the continued partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, and the support it has recently provided to aid the recovery of the residents of Lāhainā. While travel to West Maui is restricted to returning residents and emergency responders, we are working with our tourism partners, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, and encouraging them to make a steady return to other areas of the island and throughout the rest of the state.”

“The damaging effects of the recent wildfires to the Lāhainā community has been heartbreaking,” said Kalani Ka’anā’anā, chief brand officer of the Hawai’i Tourism Authority. “As recovery efforts are underway, the island of Maui is dependent now more than ever on the return of mindful, respectful visitation which keeps our residents employed and businesses open. We are encouraging travelers and visitor industry companies, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, to make a responsible return to the island, visiting the many areas that were not impacted by the fires and are welcoming travelers back.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Returning to Maui Next Week
Previous article
Carnival Issues Update for Cruises Departing Today Through Saturday

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,483FollowersFollow
9,893FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

75 Shares
Share75
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share