Norwegian Cruise Line Returning to Maui Next Week

Norwegian Cruise Line is returning to Maui next week when Pride of America visits the Hawaiian island. The cruise ship stopping visit the island earlier this month due to the wildfires on the west side.

NCL is returning to Maui with the guidance and encouragement of the governor and the Maui community. Pride of America has been sailing around Hawaii for 18 years and is the only major cruise ship that offers week long cruises around Hawaii.

“We have a strong connection with the people and islands of Hawai’i and long history of bringing guests from all over the world year-round to this paradise in the Pacific,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “When we heard of the tragic wildfires, we were quick to mobilize our network to support local recovery efforts in Maui. We temporarily adjusted our itineraries to avoid stressing the destination further, we donated $50,000 to Maui United Way, and together alongside our partners have collected and will be donating over $150,000 in supplies such as food, clothing and mattresses. We look forward to returning to this incredibly special destination soon with the guidance and support of the local community, Hawai’i Tourism Authority and encouragement Governor Green.”

Hawai’i State Governor Josh Green, M.D. said, “We appreciate the continued partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, and the support it has recently provided to aid the recovery of the residents of Lāhainā. While travel to West Maui is restricted to returning residents and emergency responders, we are working with our tourism partners, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, and encouraging them to make a steady return to other areas of the island and throughout the rest of the state.”

“The damaging effects of the recent wildfires to the Lāhainā community has been heartbreaking,” said Kalani Ka’anā’anā, chief brand officer of the Hawai’i Tourism Authority. “As recovery efforts are underway, the island of Maui is dependent now more than ever on the return of mindful, respectful visitation which keeps our residents employed and businesses open. We are encouraging travelers and visitor industry companies, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, to make a responsible return to the island, visiting the many areas that were not impacted by the fires and are welcoming travelers back.”