Carnival Issues Update for Cruises Departing Today Through Saturday

Carnival Cruise Line issued their latest update today for cruises that depart today through Saturday at four cruise ports due to Tropical Storm Idalia.



This latest update was provided by Carnival Cruise Line at 11:00 am on August 31, 2023.

Carnival Paradise will not depart from Tampa today due to the port being closed to all marine traffic. Instead, the cruise ship will now operate a three day cruise starting tomorrow. The port of call in Cozumel has been canceled and the cruise will now be all sea days. To stay up to date on Carnival Paradise, please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL2 to CRUISE (278473).

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Elation will sail on its scheduled four night cruise to The Bahamas from Jacksonville with embarkation taking place between 2:30pm to 5:00 pm. To stay up to date on Carnival Elation, please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL1 to CRUISE (278473).

Sponsored Links



The Port of Charleston is currently closed but Carnival Sunshine is currently scheduled to sail a five night cruise to The Bahamas from Charleston on Saturday. The cruise line expects the ship to arrive back in port on Saturday morning as planned once the post-storm assessment is completed and they are cleared for entry. To stay up to date on Carnival Sunshine, please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL3 to CRUISE (278473).

Three cruise ships are still scheduled to operate their normal itineraries from Port Canaveral starting tomorrow. Carnival Liberty will depart on Friday with Carnival Freedom and Mardi Gras leaving on Saturday. You can also sign up for text alerts for these three cruise ships.

Carnival Liberty’s 4 night cruise to The Bahamas – CCL4 to CRUISE (278473)

Carnival Freedom’s 5 night cruise to the Caribbean – CCL5 to CRUISE (278473)

Mardi Gras’ 8 night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean – CCL6 to CRUISE (278473)

Carnival Cruise Line will issue their next update this afternoon as they evaluate conditions around the cruise ports.

Cruise Fever will update this article if the cruise line makes any more changes to itineraries.

All other Carnival cruise ships not mentioned in this article are operating as scheduled.