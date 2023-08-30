Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Built Will Have 22 Dining Options, 12 Complimentary

64 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

When the largest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, debuts in early 2024, it will feature 22 dining options with 12 being included in cruise fares.



The 22 dining options on Icon of the Seas are divided into four categories:

Elevated dining experiences

Spots for quick bites

Family and kids-approved eats

Familiar favorites found on Royal Caribbean cruise ships

Elevated dining experiences will feature two different options. The first is Empire Supper Club that is promising to be a lavish night of luxury with eight courses of premium American cuisine. The second is Celebration Table where you can get VIP treatment for special occasions and you’ll have a choice of four prix fixe menus. Both of these restaurants will come with an extra fee.

For quick bites, there will be five options on Icon of the Seas. Aquadome Market and Pearl Cafe will be both be complimentary. Aquadome Market will have five unique food stands and a smorgasbord of options. Pearl Cafe, located in the Royal Promenade, will have fresh toasted sandwiches, ready-made salads, and sweet treats.

Two pay options will be Izumi in the Park and Desserted Milkshake Bar. Izumi will be an all-day window in Central Park with Japanese street food and sushi to go. Desserted Milkshake Bar will have over-the-top shakes and boozy options for adults.

A fifth place for quick bites on Icon of the Seas will have both complimentary and paid options. Basecamp will have everything from soft pretzel bites to crispy shrimp bao buns.

Since Icon of the Seas is promising to be the ultimate cruise ship for families, there are three great dining spots for families.

Both Surfside Eatery and Surfside bites will be complimentary. Surfside Eatery will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the latter serving up sweet treats and ice cream.

Pier 7 will be a all-day brunch spot with a laidback vibe that will come with an extra fee.

Lastly, Icon of the Seas will feature 12 dining options that Royal Caribbean cruisers know and love from other ships.

These options are:

Chops Grille – Steakhouse

Coastal Kitchen for suite guests

Main Dining Room

El Loco Fresh

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Hooked Seafood

Izumi

Park Cafe

Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade

Sprinkles

Sorrento’s Pizza

Windjammer (main buffet)

Chops Grille, Giovanni’s, Hooked Seafood, Izumi, and Playmakers will come with an extra charge. The rest are included in cruise fares.

View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the first in a new class and the largest cruise ship ever built at over 250,000 gross tons.

The cruise line is combining the best of all Royal Caribbean ships for Icon of the Seas and bringing in some new features. It’s promising to be the ultimate vacation that you can take.

Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean from PortMiami. Every cruise on Icon of the Seas will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.