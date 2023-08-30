Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanBiggest Cruise Ship Ever Built Will Have 22 Dining Options, 12 Complimentary

Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Built Will Have 22 Dining Options, 12 Complimentary

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
64 Shares
Share64
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

When the largest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, debuts in early 2024, it will feature 22 dining options with 12 being included in cruise fares.
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship

The 22 dining options on Icon of the Seas are divided into four categories:

  • Elevated dining experiences
  • Spots for quick bites
  • Family and kids-approved eats
  • Familiar favorites found on Royal Caribbean cruise ships

Elevated dining experiences will feature two different options. The first is Empire Supper Club that is promising to be a lavish night of luxury with eight courses of premium American cuisine.  The second is Celebration Table where you can get VIP treatment for special occasions and you’ll have a choice of four prix fixe menus.  Both of these restaurants will come with an extra fee.

For quick bites, there will be five options on Icon of the Seas. Aquadome Market and Pearl Cafe will be both be complimentary.  Aquadome Market will have five unique food stands and a smorgasbord of options. Pearl Cafe, located in the Royal Promenade, will have fresh toasted sandwiches, ready-made salads, and sweet treats.

Sponsored Links

Two pay options will be Izumi in the Park and Desserted Milkshake Bar. Izumi will be an all-day window in Central Park with Japanese street food and sushi to go. Desserted Milkshake Bar will have over-the-top shakes and boozy options for adults.

A fifth place for quick bites on Icon of the Seas will have both complimentary and paid options.  Basecamp will have everything from soft pretzel bites to crispy shrimp bao buns.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Since Icon of the Seas is promising to be the ultimate cruise ship for families, there are three great dining spots for families.

Both Surfside Eatery and Surfside bites will be complimentary. Surfside Eatery will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the latter serving up sweet treats and ice cream.

Pier 7 will be a all-day brunch spot with a laidback vibe that will come with an extra fee.

Lastly, Icon of the Seas will feature 12 dining options that Royal Caribbean cruisers know and love from other ships.

These options are:

  • Chops Grille – Steakhouse
  • Coastal Kitchen for suite guests
  • Main Dining Room
  • El Loco Fresh
  • Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Hooked Seafood
  • Izumi
  • Park Cafe
  • Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade
  • Sprinkles
  • Sorrento’s Pizza
  • Windjammer (main buffet)

Chops Grille, Giovanni’s, Hooked Seafood, Izumi, and Playmakers will come with an extra charge. The rest are included in cruise fares.

View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the first in a new class and the largest cruise ship ever built at over 250,000 gross tons.

Sponsored Links

The cruise line is combining the best of all Royal Caribbean ships for Icon of the Seas and bringing in some new features. It’s promising to be the ultimate vacation that you can take.

Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean from PortMiami.  Every cruise on Icon of the Seas will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanBiggest Cruise Ship Ever Built Will Have 22 Dining Options, 12 Complimentary
Previous article
Disney Moves New Cruise Ship Reveal Due to Hurricane Idalia

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,483FollowersFollow
9,886FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

64 Shares
Share64
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share